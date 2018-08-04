Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 


Raiders sign free-agent kicker Mike Nugent, waive Tavecchio

August 4, 2018 6:56 pm
 
NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Free-agent kicker Mike Nugent has signed with the Oakland Raiders.

The team announced the move Saturday that also included waiving kicker Giorgio Tavecchio.

Nugent, 36, spent last year between Chicago and Dallas with four starts for each team. He made 11 of 13 field goals in all with a long of 55 yards while converting 4 of 5 between 40 and 49 yards. He went 15 for 17 on PATs.

A second-round pick by the Jets in 2006, this will be his 14th NFL season and seventh different team.

Tavecchio made the active roster ahead of the 2017 season opener and made 16 of 21 field goals and 33 of 34 PATs.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

