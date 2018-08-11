Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Rams backup CB Peterson goes on IR with preseason injury

August 11, 2018 6:25 pm
 
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — The Rams have placed backup cornerback Kevin Peterson on injured reserve after he injured his knee in Los Angeles’ preseason opener.

The Rams also signed defensive tackle Lord Hyeamang on Saturday.

Peterson is a former undrafted free agent who played in six games for the Rams last season, emerging as a solid depth player in his second NFL season. He made his first NFL start in the NFC West champions’ season finale, and he intercepted two passes from San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo.

Peterson was in the midst of a strong training camp with the Rams, but he was hurt during their loss at Baltimore on Thursday.

Hyeamang is a Columbia product who spent time on Seattle’s roster earlier this year.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

