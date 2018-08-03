Rangers 11, Orioles 3

Baltimore Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Villar 2b 5 0 3 1 Choo dh 4 1 1 1 Beckham ss 4 0 2 1 Odor 2b 5 2 2 4 A.Jones cf 4 0 1 0 Andrus ss 5 0 1 0 Trumbo dh 4 1 1 0 Beltre 3b 4 1 1 0 C.Davis 1b 4 0 1 1 Gallo rf 4 1 1 2 Mancini lf 4 0 0 0 R.Chrns c 3 2 1 1 R.Nunez 3b 4 1 2 0 Guzman 1b 3 2 1 0 J.Ptrsn rf 2 1 0 0 W.Clhun lf 4 2 1 2 Joseph c 4 0 0 0 Tocci cf 4 0 1 0 Totals 35 3 10 3 Totals 36 11 10 10

Baltimore 000 021 000— 3 Texas 100 700 03x—11

E_Andrus (5), Hess 2 (2), Beckham (15). DP_Texas 2. LOB_Baltimore 7, Texas 5. 2B_C.Davis (9), R.Nunez 2 (8), W.Calhoun (3), Tocci (1). HR_Odor (12), Gallo (28), R.Chirinos (15).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Hess L,2-6 3 1-3 5 7 5 1 4 Hart 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 Phillips 2 0 0 0 0 3 Carroll 1 0 0 0 0 0 Wright Jr. 1 3 3 3 1 0 Texas Jurado W,2-1 5 6 2 2 2 3 Claudio 1 2 1 1 0 2 Gearrin 1 1 0 0 0 0 Martin 1 1 0 0 0 1 Bibens-Dirkx 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Hess (Beltre), by Wright Jr. (Guzman).

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:03. A_22,544 (49,115).

