Rangers 11, Orioles 3

|Baltimore
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Villar 2b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|Choo dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Beckham ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Odor 2b
|5
|2
|2
|4
|A.Jones cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Andrus ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Trumbo dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Beltre 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Gallo rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Mancini lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|R.Chrns c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|R.Nunez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Guzman 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|J.Ptrsn rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|W.Clhun lf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Joseph c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tocci cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|3
|Totals
|36
|11
|10
|10
|Baltimore
|000
|021
|000—
|3
|Texas
|100
|700
|03x—11
E_Andrus (5), Hess 2 (2), Beckham (15). DP_Texas 2. LOB_Baltimore 7, Texas 5. 2B_C.Davis (9), R.Nunez 2 (8), W.Calhoun (3), Tocci (1). HR_Odor (12), Gallo (28), R.Chirinos (15).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Hess L,2-6
|3
|1-3
|5
|7
|5
|1
|4
|Hart
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Phillips
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Carroll
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wright Jr.
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Texas
|Jurado W,2-1
|5
|6
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Claudio
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Gearrin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bibens-Dirkx
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by Hess (Beltre), by Wright Jr. (Guzman).
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:03. A_22,544 (49,115).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.