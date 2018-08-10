Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rangers 12, Yankees 7

August 10, 2018 11:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Texas New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo rf 5 1 2 0 A.Hicks cf 4 0 0 0
Odor 2b 4 3 2 1 Stanton dh 3 1 0 0
Andrus ss 5 2 4 3 G.Trres 2b 5 0 0 0
Beltre 3b 5 1 2 4 Grgrius ss 5 2 3 0
Profar dh 5 0 0 0 Andujar 3b 4 2 2 1
Guzman 1b 5 3 3 3 Voit 1b-rf 4 0 1 2
W.Clhun lf 4 0 1 0 Gardner lf 4 1 1 1
Tocci pr-cf 1 0 0 0 Au.Rmne c 4 1 3 3
Knr-Flf c 5 0 0 0 S.Rbnsn rf 3 0 0 0
D.Rbnsn cf-lf 2 2 0 0 Bird ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Totals 41 12 14 11 Totals 37 7 10 7
Texas 000 324 120—12
New York 000 013 120— 7

E_Gregorius (5). LOB_Texas 7, New York 6. 2B_Choo (24), Andrus (15), Beltre (14), Andujar (31). HR_Beltre (7), Guzman 3 (12), Gardner (10), Au.Romine (7). SB_D.Robinson (2), Au.Romine (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Minor W,9-6 5 2-3 6 4 4 1 2
Butler 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 0
Martin 2-3 3 2 2 0 1
Gearrin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Leclerc 1 0 0 0 1 2
New York
Tanaka L,9-3 5 6 6 6 3 2
Cole 2 5 4 2 1 2
Green 1 3 2 2 0 1
Britton 1 0 0 0 1 3

Tanaka pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

WP_Martin.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Ben May; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Will Little.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

T_3:34. A_45,198 (47,309).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington