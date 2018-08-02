Rangers 17, Orioles 8

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Beckham ss
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Jones cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|Rickard cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Trumbo dh
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.251
|Davis 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.160
|Mancini lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.233
|Nunez 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Peterson rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Joseph c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.232
|Wynns c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|40
|8
|14
|8
|2
|6
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.278
|Odor 2b
|1
|3
|1
|3
|5
|0
|.267
|Andrus ss
|6
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.284
|Beltre 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|Profar 1b
|5
|2
|2
|4
|1
|1
|.252
|Gallo rf
|5
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.193
|Kiner-Falefa c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.264
|Calhoun lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|DeShields cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.208
|Totals
|41
|17
|18
|16
|10
|8
|Baltimore
|100
|022
|003—
|8
|14
|0
|Texas
|371
|202
|11x—17
|18
|0
LOB_Baltimore 8, Texas 10. 2B_Rickard (6), Choo (22), Andrus (12), Gallo (14), Kiner-Falefa (16), Calhoun 2 (2), DeShields (12). HR_Trumbo (13), off Gallardo; Joseph (3), off Gallardo; Mancini (15), off Butler; Profar (11), off Cashner; Odor (11), off Castro; Gallo (27), off Scott. RBIs_Trumbo 3 (33), Davis (36), Mancini 2 (33), Joseph 2 (14), Odor 3 (34), Andrus 3 (19), Profar 4 (56), Gallo 2 (61), Kiner-Falefa 2 (29), Calhoun (5), DeShields (21). S_Peterson.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 5 (Villar 2, Trumbo 2, Mancini); Texas 7 (Andrus 2, Beltre 2, Gallo, Calhoun 2). RISP_Baltimore 3 for 14; Texas 8 for 17.
Runners moved up_Jones, Trumbo, Peterson, Beltre.
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cashner, L, 3-10
|1
|2-3
|7
|10
|10
|3
|1
|61
|5.05
|Hart
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|28
|4.09
|Marinez
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|34
|5.62
|Castro
|2
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|41
|3.39
|Scott
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|34
|6.19
|Valencia
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.00
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallardo, W, 6-1
|5
|1-3
|9
|5
|5
|2
|4
|104
|6.51
|Butler, S, 1-1
|3
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|56
|4.37
Inherited runners-scored_Hart 2-2, Valencia 2-0. WP_Cashner, Gallardo, Castro, Butler. PB_Joseph (3), Wynns (1).
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:20. A_19,367 (49,115).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.