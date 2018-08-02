Rangers 17, Orioles 8

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar 2b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .263 Beckham ss 5 0 3 0 0 0 .230 Jones cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .283 Rickard cf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .222 Trumbo dh 5 1 1 3 0 2 .251 Davis 1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .160 Mancini lf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .233 Nunez 3b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .221 Peterson rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .211 Joseph c 4 1 1 2 0 2 .232 Wynns c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Totals 40 8 14 8 2 6

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 6 2 2 0 0 3 .278 Odor 2b 1 3 1 3 5 0 .267 Andrus ss 6 2 3 3 0 0 .284 Beltre 3b 5 1 2 0 1 1 .289 Profar 1b 5 2 2 4 1 1 .252 Gallo rf 5 3 3 2 1 1 .193 Kiner-Falefa c 5 1 2 2 0 1 .264 Calhoun lf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .268 DeShields cf 3 2 1 1 2 0 .208 Totals 41 17 18 16 10 8

Baltimore 100 022 003— 8 14 0 Texas 371 202 11x—17 18 0

LOB_Baltimore 8, Texas 10. 2B_Rickard (6), Choo (22), Andrus (12), Gallo (14), Kiner-Falefa (16), Calhoun 2 (2), DeShields (12). HR_Trumbo (13), off Gallardo; Joseph (3), off Gallardo; Mancini (15), off Butler; Profar (11), off Cashner; Odor (11), off Castro; Gallo (27), off Scott. RBIs_Trumbo 3 (33), Davis (36), Mancini 2 (33), Joseph 2 (14), Odor 3 (34), Andrus 3 (19), Profar 4 (56), Gallo 2 (61), Kiner-Falefa 2 (29), Calhoun (5), DeShields (21). S_Peterson.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 5 (Villar 2, Trumbo 2, Mancini); Texas 7 (Andrus 2, Beltre 2, Gallo, Calhoun 2). RISP_Baltimore 3 for 14; Texas 8 for 17.

Runners moved up_Jones, Trumbo, Peterson, Beltre.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cashner, L, 3-10 1 2-3 7 10 10 3 1 61 5.05 Hart 1 1-3 3 1 1 1 1 28 4.09 Marinez 1 2 2 2 3 1 34 5.62 Castro 2 4 2 2 1 4 41 3.39 Scott 1 2-3 2 2 1 2 0 34 6.19 Valencia 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.00 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gallardo, W, 6-1 5 1-3 9 5 5 2 4 104 6.51 Butler, S, 1-1 3 2-3 5 3 3 0 2 56 4.37

Inherited runners-scored_Hart 2-2, Valencia 2-0. WP_Cashner, Gallardo, Castro, Butler. PB_Joseph (3), Wynns (1).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:20. A_19,367 (49,115).

