Rangers 4, Angels 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.224
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Ohtani dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Arcia c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Ward 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Cowart lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Young Jr. cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|1
|1
|10
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Odor 2b
|3
|1
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.279
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Profar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Gallo lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.207
|Guzman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Kiner-Falefa c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Robinson cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Totals
|32
|4
|11
|4
|3
|5
|Los Angeles
|000
|200
|000—2
|6
|0
|Texas
|100
|000
|30x—4
|11
|0
LOB_Los Angeles 3, Texas 7. 2B_Fletcher (13), Ohtani (15), Choo (27), Profar (28). HR_Odor (15), off Ramirez. RBIs_Pujols (63), Odor 4 (54). CS_Calhoun (2), Odor (10).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Simmons); Texas 2 (Guzman, Kiner-Falefa). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 4; Texas 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Simmons, Guzman. GIDP_Simmons, Arcia, Mazara.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher, Simmons, Pujols); Texas 3 (Kiner-Falefa, Andrus), (Gallardo, Andrus, Guzman), (Andrus, Odor, Guzman).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Barria
|5
|7
|1
|1
|1
|5
|78
|3.41
|Buttrey, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|0.00
|Ramirez, L, 4-4, BS, 3-3
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|20
|4.72
|Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|3.83
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallardo
|6
|6
|2
|2
|1
|6
|90
|6.06
|Moore, W, 3-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|6.99
|Gearrin, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.61
|Leclerc, S, 5-9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.93
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.
T_2:35. A_26,681 (49,115).
