Rangers 4, Athletics 2

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo lf 4 2 1 1 1 1 .282 Tocci cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .270 Andrus ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .274 Mazara rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .266 Beltre dh 4 0 2 2 0 1 .278 Profar 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .252 Gallo cf-lf 2 1 1 1 2 0 .209 Chirinos c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .218 Guzman 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .239 Totals 36 4 9 4 4 10

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Laureano cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .275 Phegley c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .219 Chapman 3b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .273 Davis dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .262 Piscotty rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .257 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .236 Pinder 2b-cf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .247 Canha lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .245 a-Martini ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .291 Lucroy c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .240 b-Lowrie ph-2b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .274 Totals 29 2 4 2 4 9

Texas 101 110 000—4 9 0 Oakland 000 000 110—2 4 0

a-lined out for Canha in the 8th. b-doubled for Lucroy in the 8th.

LOB_Texas 9, Oakland 6. 2B_Profar (29), Piscotty (35), Lowrie (32). HR_Choo (21), off Jackson; Gallo (33), off Jackson. RBIs_Choo (58), Beltre 2 (45), Gallo (76), Piscotty (55), Lowrie (78).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Profar, Guzman 3); Oakland 5 (Laureano, Olson 2, Martini 2). RISP_Texas 2 for 8; Oakland 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Mazara. GIDP_Olson.

DP_Texas 1 (Odor, Andrus, Guzman).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Minor, W, 10-6 6 1 0 0 1 4 73 4.40 Gearrin 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 17 3.75 Claudio, H, 12 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 4.83 Martin, H, 12 1 2 1 1 0 1 17 4.88 Leclerc, S, 6-10 1 0 0 0 2 2 25 1.89 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Jackson, L, 4-3 4 1-3 7 4 4 3 2 80 2.97 Petit 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 4 24 3.39 Kelley 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 2.87 Rodney 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 2.72 Buchter 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 3.18

Inherited runners-scored_Claudio 2-0, Petit 1-0. HBP_Gearrin (Davis), Leclerc (Pinder). WP_Jackson, Martin, Leclerc.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:03. A_13,139 (46,765).

