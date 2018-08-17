Rangers 6, Angels 4

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .224 Fletcher 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .260 Upton lf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .265 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Pujols 1b 3 2 1 0 1 2 .252 Simmons ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .301 Rivera c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .274 Ward 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .308 Young Jr. cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250 Totals 33 4 7 4 3 11

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .281 Odor 2b 3 0 1 3 0 2 .271 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .278 Mazara rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .272 Profar 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .251 Gallo lf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .203 Kiner-Falefa c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .268 Guzman 1b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .242 Tocci cf 3 2 3 0 0 0 .202 Totals 31 6 10 6 2 6

Los Angeles 010 012 000—4 7 1 Texas 050 000 10x—6 10 0

E_Fletcher (2). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Texas 4. 2B_Pujols (20), Gallo (18). HR_Simmons (8), off Springs. RBIs_Fletcher (16), Simmons 2 (56), Ward (3), Odor 3 (49), Gallo 2 (75), Kiner-Falefa (32). SB_Upton (7), Young Jr. (4). SF_Odor.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Ohtani); Texas 1 (Mazara). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 7; Texas 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Kiner-Falefa. LIDP_Upton. GIDP_Fletcher, Choo, Mazara.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Pujols, Simmons), (Pujols, Simmons, McGuire); Texas 2 (Profar, Odor), (Andrus, Guzman).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Despaigne, L, 2-1 4 7 5 5 1 3 78 6.29 McGuire 4 3 1 1 1 3 60 6.44 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hutchison, W, 2-2 5 5 2 2 1 6 75 5.71 Springs, H, 1 1 2 2 2 2 0 23 3.38 Gearrin, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.69 Martin, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 2 22 4.75 Leclerc, S, 4-8 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 1.97

Springs pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Gearrin 1-0. HBP_Gearrin (Upton). WP_Hutchison.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_2:56. A_27,816 (49,115).

