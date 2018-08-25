Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rangers 7, Giants 6

August 25, 2018 2:21 am
 
1 min read
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo lf 6 1 1 2 0 1 .281
Odor 2b 5 1 1 2 0 1 .269
Andrus ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .269
Mazara rf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .266
Profar 3b 5 2 3 0 0 0 .256
Gallo cf 3 1 2 2 1 0 .212
1-Tocci pr-cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .208
Kiner-Falefa c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .266
Gearrin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Alberto ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .083
Leclerc p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Guzman 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .236
Hutchison p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
a-Beltre ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .278
Springs p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Robinson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .183
Butler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Chirinos c 1 0 0 1 1 0 .217
Totals 40 7 10 7 6 6
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McCutchen rf 4 2 2 1 2 2 .255
Panik 2b 5 2 2 0 1 1 .250
Posey c 3 1 1 1 2 0 .284
Belt 1b 4 1 1 1 1 2 .267
Longoria 3b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .249
Crawford ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .264
Hanson lf 1 0 0 1 0 0 .273
b-Hernandez ph-lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .246
Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Blach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .034
Duggar cf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .250
Rodriguez p 3 0 1 0 0 0 .083
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Pence ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .220
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Slater lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .277
Totals 39 6 11 6 6 11
Texas 000 020 112 1—7 10 0
San Francisco 400 200 000 0—6 11 1

a-walked for Hutchison in the 5th. b-struck out for Hanson in the 5th. c-struck out for Springs in the 7th. d-grounded out for Melancon in the 8th. e-out on fielder’s choice for Gearrin in the 10th.

1-ran for Gallo in the 8th.

E_Panik (5). LOB_Texas 9, San Francisco 11. HR_Gallo (34), off Moronta; Odor (16), off Smith; McCutchen (15), off Hutchison. RBIs_Choo 2 (60), Odor 2 (56), Gallo 2 (78), Chirinos (56), McCutchen (54), Posey (41), Belt (44), Longoria (44), Crawford (46), Hanson (36). SB_McCutchen 2 (13), Longoria (2). SF_Crawford, Hanson.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Choo 2, Odor, Kiner-Falefa); San Francisco 7 (Panik 2, Belt, Longoria 3, Rodriguez). RISP_Texas 2 for 7; San Francisco 5 for 12.

GIDP_Profar.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Panik, Crawford, Belt).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hutchison 4 7 6 6 4 2 86 6.52
Springs 2 3 0 0 0 3 37 3.07
Butler 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 0 25 5.29
Gearrin, W, 2-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 4 20 3.62
Leclerc, S, 7-11 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 1.85
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodriguez 6 3 2 2 3 4 92 2.30
Moronta 1 1 1 1 1 1 14 2.18
Melancon, H, 6 1 3 1 1 0 1 19 2.96
Smith, BS, 3-14 1 1 2 0 0 0 19 1.87
Dyson, L, 3-3 2-3 2 1 1 2 0 24 2.88
Blach 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.39

Inherited runners-scored_Gearrin 3-0, Blach 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, John Libka; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:48. A_39,845 (41,915).

