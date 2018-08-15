Rapids-Galaxy, Sums

Colorado 0 2—2 Los Angeles 0 2—2

First half_None.

Second half_1, Los Angeles, Cole, 1 (Pontius), 59th minute. 2, Colorado, Castillo, 3, 74th. 3, Los Angeles, Lletget, 3 (Kamara), 78th. 4, Colorado, Jackson, 2 (Castillo), 83rd.

Goalies_Colorado, Tim Howard; Los Angeles, David Bingham.

Yellow Cards_Ford, Colorado, 27th; Romney, Los Angeles, 50th; Carrasco, Los Angeles, 73rd.

Referee_Kevin Stott. Assistant Referees_Eduardo Mariscal, Cameron Blanchard. 4th Official_Chico Grajeda.

A_16,231 (27,000)

___

Lineups

Colorado_Tim Howard; Edgar Castillo, Kortne Ford, Tommy Smith, Danny Wilson; Kellyn Acosta (Nana Boateng, 50th), Johan Blomberg, Sam Nicholson (Niki Jackson, 63rd), Jack Price, Dillon Serna; Jack McBean (Shkelzen Gashi, 79th).

Los Angeles_David Bingham; Michael Ciani (Daniel Steres, 46th), Ashley Cole, Dave Romney, Jorgen Skjelvik; Jonathan Dos Santos (Servando Carrasco, 35th), Perry Kitchen, Sebastian Lletget; Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ola Kamara, Chris Pontius (Emmanuel Boateng, 79th).

