Ravens-Colts Stats

|Baltimore
|0
|10
|7
|3—20
|Indianapolis
|3
|7
|0
|9—19
|First Quarter
Ind_FG Vinatieri 57, :44.
Bal_J.Brown 7 pass from Flacco (Tucker kick), 13:21.
Ind_Rogers 0 fumble recovery (Vinatieri kick), 5:26.
Bal_FG Tucker 38, :02.
Bal_C.Moore 7 pass from L.Jackson (Vedvik kick), 12:40.
Bal_FG Vedvik 48, 8:50.
Ind_FG Badgley 43, 6:06.
Ind_Pascal 9 pass from P.Walker (run failed), 2:24.
A_60,576.
___
|Bal
|Ind
|First downs
|21
|15
|Total Net Yards
|266
|284
|Rushes-yards
|32-139
|22-69
|Passing
|127
|215
|Punt Returns
|3-20
|3-15
|Kickoff Returns
|4-93
|4-94
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-1
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-32-0
|22-40-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-25
|4-33
|Punts
|7-39.1
|6-45.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-2
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|8-56
|13-129
|Time of Possession
|29:25
|30:35
___
RUSHING_Baltimore, Edwards 15-43, Dixon 6-32, L.Jackson 4-26, Allen 3-19, Thompson 2-15, Griffin 1-4, Flacco 1-0. Indianapolis, Wilkins 7-26, Michael 7-21, Hines 5-12, Brissett 1-9, Ferguson 2-1.
PASSING_Baltimore, Flacco 7-9-0-72, L.Jackson 7-15-0-49, Griffin 6-8-0-31. Indianapolis, Luck 6-13-1-50, Brissett 14-23-0-172, P.Walker 2-4-1-26.
RECEIVING_Baltimore, Dixon 3-24, J.Grant 2-11, Allen 2-11, Andrews 2-7, Crabtree 1-29, H.Hurst 1-15, Boyle 1-9, Perriman 1-9, Snead 1-8, C.Moore 1-7, J.Brown 1-7, Lasley 1-6, Edwards 1-4, Posey 1-4, Thompson 1-1. Indianapolis, Ebron 4-16, Travis 3-29, Ishmael 2-52, Rogers 2-36, Doyle 2-32, Pascal 2-26, Wilkins 2-17, S.Jones 1-15, Hines 1-9, Swoope 1-9, Ferguson 1-4, Michael 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Baltimore, Tucker 59.
