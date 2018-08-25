Ravens-Dolphins Stats

|Baltimore
|0
|3
|14
|10—27
|Miami
|0
|10
|0
|0—10
|Second Quarter
Mia_Amendola 16 pass from Tannehill (Sanders kick), 9:09.
Bal_FG Tucker 22, :57.
Mia_FG Sanders 33, :12.
Bal_Turner 65 run (Tucker kick), 10:28.
Bal_L.Jackson 19 run (Vedvik kick), 2:29.
Bal_Posey 21 pass from L.Jackson (Vedvik kick), 13:06.
Bal_FG Vedvik 24, 7:13.
A_60,071.
___
|Bal
|Mia
|First downs
|24
|11
|Total Net Yards
|426
|221
|Rushes-yards
|42-223
|12-63
|Passing
|203
|158
|Punt Returns
|5-45
|2-25
|Kickoff Returns
|3-66
|5-116
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-25
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-30-0
|21-33-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-8
|5-43
|Punts
|3-60.0
|6-47.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-45
|8-47
|Time of Possession
|37:30
|22:30
___
RUSHING_Baltimore, Turner 5-75, Griffin 5-41, L.Jackson 3-39, Edwards 16-38, Thompson 4-17, A.Collins 1-7, Moore 1-7, Dixon 5-2, Woodrum 2-(minus 3). Miami, Drake 4-32, Perry 3-27, Howell 2-4, J.Langford 1-2, Tannehill 1-0, Gore 1-(minus 2).
PASSING_Baltimore, Griffin 9-15-0-66, L.Jackson 7-10-0-98, Woodrum 3-5-0-47. Miami, Tannehill 11-16-0-115, Fales 5-10-1-63, Osweiler 5-7-1-23.
RECEIVING_Baltimore, White 3-70, Lasley 3-30, Thompson 3-25, Dixon 3-18, Posey 2-31, Perriman 2-13, M.Williams 1-9, Jan.Grant 1-8, Edwards 1-7. Miami, Stills 3-28, Amendola 2-23, Escobar 2-19, J.Langford 2-12, Wilson 2-10, Duarte 2-3, R.Scott 1-38, Drake 1-36, Gesicki 1-10, Derby 1-8, M.Lewis 1-7, Jak.Grant 1-7, Gore 1-1, Morgan 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Baltimore, Tucker 51.
