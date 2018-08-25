Ravens-Dolphins Stats

Baltimore 0 3 14 10—27 Miami 0 10 0 0—10 Second Quarter

Mia_Amendola 16 pass from Tannehill (Sanders kick), 9:09.

Bal_FG Tucker 22, :57.

Mia_FG Sanders 33, :12.

Third Quarter

Bal_Turner 65 run (Tucker kick), 10:28.

Advertisement

Bal_L.Jackson 19 run (Vedvik kick), 2:29.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_Posey 21 pass from L.Jackson (Vedvik kick), 13:06.

Bal_FG Vedvik 24, 7:13.

A_60,071.

___

Bal Mia First downs 24 11 Total Net Yards 426 221 Rushes-yards 42-223 12-63 Passing 203 158 Punt Returns 5-45 2-25 Kickoff Returns 3-66 5-116 Interceptions Ret. 2-25 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 19-30-0 21-33-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-8 5-43 Punts 3-60.0 6-47.8 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-0 Penalties-Yards 5-45 8-47 Time of Possession 37:30 22:30

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, Turner 5-75, Griffin 5-41, L.Jackson 3-39, Edwards 16-38, Thompson 4-17, A.Collins 1-7, Moore 1-7, Dixon 5-2, Woodrum 2-(minus 3). Miami, Drake 4-32, Perry 3-27, Howell 2-4, J.Langford 1-2, Tannehill 1-0, Gore 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_Baltimore, Griffin 9-15-0-66, L.Jackson 7-10-0-98, Woodrum 3-5-0-47. Miami, Tannehill 11-16-0-115, Fales 5-10-1-63, Osweiler 5-7-1-23.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, White 3-70, Lasley 3-30, Thompson 3-25, Dixon 3-18, Posey 2-31, Perriman 2-13, M.Williams 1-9, Jan.Grant 1-8, Edwards 1-7. Miami, Stills 3-28, Amendola 2-23, Escobar 2-19, J.Langford 2-12, Wilson 2-10, Duarte 2-3, R.Scott 1-38, Drake 1-36, Gesicki 1-10, Derby 1-8, M.Lewis 1-7, Jak.Grant 1-7, Gore 1-1, Morgan 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Baltimore, Tucker 51.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.