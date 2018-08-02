Listen Live Sports

Ray Lewis Career Stats

August 2, 2018 4:29 pm
 
Regular Season
Year Tm Int Yds TD Sack
1996 Baltimore 1 0 0 2.5
1997 Baltimore 1 18 0 4.0
1998 Baltimore 2 25 0 3.0
1999 Baltimore 3 97 0 3.5
2000 Baltimore 2 1 0 3.0
2001 Baltimore 3 115 0 3.5
2002 Baltimore 2 4 0 0.0
2003 Baltimore 6 99 1 1.5
2004 Baltimore 0 0 0 1.0
2005 Baltimore 1 0 0 1.0
2006 Baltimore 2 27 0 5.0
2007 Baltimore 2 35 1 2.0
2008 Baltimore 3 43 0 3.5
2009 Baltimore 0 9 0 3.0
2010 Baltimore 2 26 1 2.0
2011 Baltimore 1 4 0 2.0
2012 Baltimore 0 0 0 1.0
Career 31 503 3 41.5
Playoffs
Int Yds TD Sack
2000 Baltimore 2 54 1 0.0
2001 Baltimore 0 0 0 0.0
2003 Baltimore 0 0 0 0.0
2006 Baltimore 0 0 0 0.0
2008 Baltimore 0 0 0 0.0
2009 Baltimore 0 0 0 1.0
2010 Baltimore 0 0 0 1.0
2011 Baltimore 0 0 0 0.0
2012 Baltimore 0 0 0 0.0
Career 2 54 1 2.0

