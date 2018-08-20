Listen Live Sports

...

Rays 1, Royals 0

August 20, 2018 10:11 pm
 
< a min read
Kansas City Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mrrfeld 2b 4 0 1 0 M.Smith rf 3 0 2 0
A.Grdon lf 4 0 1 0 M.Duffy 3b 4 0 0 0
S.Perez c 4 0 1 0 Bauers 1b 3 0 0 0
Duda 1b 3 0 1 0 Pham lf 4 0 0 0
Bnfacio rf 3 0 0 0 Choi dh 2 0 1 0
O’Hearn dh 3 0 0 0 Wendle 2b 4 1 1 0
Mondesi ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 4 0 3 0
R.Hrrra 3b 4 0 1 0 Adames ss 3 0 1 1
B.Phllp cf 3 0 0 0 M.Perez c 3 0 0 0
A.Escbr ss 3 0 1 0
Totals 32 0 6 0 Totals 30 1 8 1
Kansas City 000 000 000—0
Tampa Bay 010 000 00x—1

DP_Kansas City 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Kansas City 7, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_S.Perez (18), Kiermaier (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Lopez L,0-3 5 5 1 1 3 3
Newberry 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 3
Hill 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Maurer 1 1 0 0 0 1
Tampa Bay
Wood 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2
Yarbrough W,12-5 5 1-3 2 0 0 1 6
Stanek H,7 1 2 0 0 0 0
Alvarado S,5-8 1 0 0 0 1 2

WP_Newberry.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, John Libka.

T_2:49. A_10,036 (42,735).

