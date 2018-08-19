Rays 2, Red Sox 0

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Bauers lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.214
|1-Kiermaier pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Pham cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Wendle ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.291
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Choi dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.243
|Lowe 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.103
|Sucre c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|5
|7
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.343
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Pearce 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|b-Moreland ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.331
|Bogaerts ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Nunez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Holt 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|a-Kinsler ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Swihart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|2
|10
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|001—2
|4
|1
|Boston
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
a-struck out for Holt in the 8th. b-struck out for Pearce in the 9th.
1-ran for Bauers in the 8th.
E_Wendle (5). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Boston 3. 2B_Bogaerts (36). HR_Wendle (7), off Velazquez; Cron (24), off Barnes. RBIs_Wendle (42), Cron (59). SB_Choi (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Sucre 2); Boston 2 (Nunez, Holt). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 4; Boston 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Nunez, Martinez. GIDP_Sucre, Martinez, Swihart.
DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Wendle, Lowe, Cron), (Wendle, Lowe, Cron); Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Holt, Pearce).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|3.47
|Beeks, W, 2-1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|67
|6.91
|Roe, H, 21
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|3.35
|Alvarado, H, 24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|2.44
|Romo, S, 16-23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.48
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velazquez, L, 7-1
|4
|3
|1
|1
|3
|2
|73
|2.74
|Workman
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.39
|Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.21
|Hembree
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|3.75
|Barnes
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|22
|2.67
Inherited runners-scored_Beeks 1-0. HBP_Velazquez (Lowe).
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_2:47. A_37,242 (37,731).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.