Rays 3, Yankees 1

August 16, 2018 4:45 pm
 
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith rf 5 2 2 0 0 1 .299
Wendle 3b-2b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .293
Bauers 1b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .221
Pham lf 3 0 2 1 1 0 .248
Choi dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .238
Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .177
Adames ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .252
Lowe 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .111
Duffy 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .297
Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .302
Totals 33 3 10 3 2 9
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hicks cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .254
Stanton dh 4 0 2 1 0 1 .281
Andujar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .294
Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .268
Torres 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .258
Walker rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .218
Bird 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Higashioka c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .170
a-Gardner ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Robinson lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .129
b-Romine ph-c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .266
Totals 34 1 7 1 2 11
Tampa Bay 200 000 010—3 10 1
New York 000 000 010—1 7 1

a-flied out for Higashioka in the 8th. b-singled for Robinson in the 8th.

E_Adames (11), Andujar (13). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, New York 8. 2B_Wendle (16), Pham (12), Choi (7), Adames (5), Lowe (1), Stanton 2 (26). RBIs_Wendle (39), Bauers (34), Pham (42), Stanton (77). SB_Smith (26), Hicks (9). S_Wendle, Bauers.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Smith, Kiermaier 3, Perez); New York 6 (Andujar 2, Gregorius 2, Romine 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 12; New York 1 for 11.

Runners moved up_Choi.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Snell, W, 14-5 5 2 0 0 1 6 76 2.10
Roe, H, 20 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 9 3.47
Alvarado, H, 23 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 18 2.49
Stanek, H, 6 2-3 2 1 0 0 0 18 2.42
Romo, H, 8 1-3 2 0 0 1 0 19 3.54
Kolarek, S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 5.62
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tanaka, L, 9-4 6 9 2 2 0 6 92 4.03
Britton 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.50
Robertson 1 1 1 0 1 1 22 3.17
Kahnle 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 5.73

Romo pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 1-0, Romo 1-0, Kolarek 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:22. A_41,033 (47,309).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

