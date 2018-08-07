Rays 4, Orioles 3

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Beckham ss
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.232
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Trumbo dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.262
|Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.159
|Mancini lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.228
|Nunez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Peterson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Joseph c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|1
|13
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith rf-lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Duffy 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Bauers 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.237
|Cron dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Wendle 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|a-Gomez ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.186
|Lowe lf-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.218
|Totals
|31
|4
|6
|2
|5
|6
|Baltimore
|000
|111
|000—3
|7
|1
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|021—4
|6
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Wendle in the 8th.
E_Davis (5). LOB_Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Villar (12), Jones (29). HR_Beckham (5), off Glasnow; Mancini (16), off Schultz; Adames (5), off Castro. RBIs_Beckham (18), Trumbo (40), Mancini (34), Bauers (29), Adames (14). SB_Joseph (2). CS_Bauers (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Villar); Tampa Bay 4 (Kiermaier 3, Adames). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 6; Tampa Bay 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Beckham, Wendle, Gomez. GIDP_Mancini, Peterson, Gomez.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Villar, Beckham, Davis); Tampa Bay 2 (Wendle, Adames, Bauers), (Bauers, Adames).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb
|7
|5
|1
|1
|2
|3
|101
|5.55
|Phillips
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|20
|6.48
|Fry, BS, 1-1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|3.06
|Castro, L, 2-6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3.46
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|9
|61
|4.14
|Schultz
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|45
|4.86
|Kolarek
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|6.23
|Romo, W, 2-2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.35
Phillips pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Fry 3-1. HBP_Schultz (Nunez). WP_Cobb, Phillips.
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:51. A_11,734 (42,735).
