Rays 4, Orioles 3

August 7, 2018 10:17 pm
 
< a min read
Baltimore Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Villar 2b 4 0 1 0 M.Smith rf-lf 3 2 1 0
Beckham ss 3 2 1 1 M.Duffy 3b 4 1 2 0
A.Jones cf 4 0 1 0 Bauers 1b 3 0 1 1
Trumbo dh 4 0 1 1 Cron dh 3 0 0 0
C.Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 Wendle 2b 3 0 0 0
Mancini lf 4 1 1 1 C.Gomez ph-rf 1 0 0 0
R.Nunez 3b 3 0 1 0 Krmaier cf 4 0 0 0
J.Ptrsn rf 3 0 0 0 Lowe lf-2b 3 0 0 0
Joseph c 3 0 1 0 M.Perez c 3 0 0 0
Adames ss 4 1 2 1
Totals 32 3 7 3 Totals 31 4 6 2
Baltimore 000 111 000—3
Tampa Bay 100 000 021—4

E_C.Davis (5). DP_Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Villar (12), A.Jones (29). HR_Beckham (5), Mancini (16), Adames (5). SB_Joseph (2). CS_Bauers (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Cobb 7 5 1 1 2 3
Phillips 0 0 2 0 3 0
Fry BS,1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3
Castro L,2-6 0 1 1 1 0 0
Tampa Bay
Glasnow 4 2 1 1 0 9
Schultz 2 3 2 2 1 1
Kolarek 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 2
Romo W,2-2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

E.Phillips pitched to 4 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Schultz (Nunez). WP_Cobb, Phillips.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:51. A_11,734 (42,735).

