Rays 4, Orioles 3

Baltimore Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Villar 2b 4 0 1 0 M.Smith rf-lf 3 2 1 0 Beckham ss 3 2 1 1 M.Duffy 3b 4 1 2 0 A.Jones cf 4 0 1 0 Bauers 1b 3 0 1 1 Trumbo dh 4 0 1 1 Cron dh 3 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 Wendle 2b 3 0 0 0 Mancini lf 4 1 1 1 C.Gomez ph-rf 1 0 0 0 R.Nunez 3b 3 0 1 0 Krmaier cf 4 0 0 0 J.Ptrsn rf 3 0 0 0 Lowe lf-2b 3 0 0 0 Joseph c 3 0 1 0 M.Perez c 3 0 0 0 Adames ss 4 1 2 1 Totals 32 3 7 3 Totals 31 4 6 2

Baltimore 000 111 000—3 Tampa Bay 100 000 021—4

E_C.Davis (5). DP_Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Villar (12), A.Jones (29). HR_Beckham (5), Mancini (16), Adames (5). SB_Joseph (2). CS_Bauers (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Cobb 7 5 1 1 2 3 Phillips 0 0 2 0 3 0 Fry BS,1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 Castro L,2-6 0 1 1 1 0 0 Tampa Bay Glasnow 4 2 1 1 0 9 Schultz 2 3 2 2 1 1 Kolarek 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 Romo W,2-2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

E.Phillips pitched to 4 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Schultz (Nunez). WP_Cobb, Phillips.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:51. A_11,734 (42,735).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.