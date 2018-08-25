Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rays 5, Red Sox 1

August 25, 2018 9:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Boston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts cf 4 0 0 0 Wendle 2b 3 0 2 1
Bnntndi lf 3 0 0 0 M.Duffy 3b 4 1 2 0
Pearce dh 4 0 0 0 Choi dh 5 0 1 1
J.Mrtin rf 4 1 2 0 Pham lf 5 1 1 1
Bgaerts ss 3 0 1 0 Cron 1b 2 1 0 0
Mreland 1b 3 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 3 1 2 0
Kinsler 2b 3 0 0 0 Adames ss 3 1 0 0
E.Nunez 3b 3 0 2 0 Lowe rf 2 0 1 1
Leon c 3 0 0 0 M.Perez c 3 0 0 0
Totals 30 1 5 0 Totals 30 5 9 4
Boston 010 000 000—1
Tampa Bay 000 102 11x—5

DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Boston 3, Tampa Bay 11. 2B_J.Martinez 2 (36). 3B_Choi (1), Kiermaier (5). HR_Pham (15). SB_Betts (25), Wendle (9), Kiermaier (9). SF_Wendle (8). S_Kiermaier (1), M.Perez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Porcello L,15-7 5 6 3 3 2 8
Brasier 1 0 0 0 1 0
Workman 1 2 1 1 1 1
Thornburg 1 1 1 1 1 1
Tampa Bay
Yarbrough 5 5 1 1 1 2
Stanek W,2-3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Roe H,24 1 0 0 0 0 0
Alvarado H,26 1 0 0 0 0 1
Romo 1 0 0 0 0 2

Yarbrough pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

Porcello pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

Advertisement

HBP_by Porcello (Cron), by Porcello (Adames). WP_Brasier.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:53. A_25,695 (42,735).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|4 OPM Industry Outreach Day
9|5 Incident Response '18
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Malaysian marines complete CARAT simulation for enhanced cooperation

Today in History

1783: Treaty of Paris signed