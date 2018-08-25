Rays 5, Red Sox 1

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.335
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.294
|Pearce dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Martinez rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.337
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Moreland 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Kinsler 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Nunez 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Leon c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|0
|1
|6
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wendle 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.291
|Duffy 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.296
|Choi dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Pham lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.243
|Cron 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.257
|Lowe rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.195
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Totals
|30
|5
|9
|4
|5
|10
|Boston
|010
|000
|000—1
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|102
|11x—5
|9
|0
LOB_Boston 3, Tampa Bay 11. 2B_Martinez 2 (36). 3B_Choi (1), Kiermaier (5). HR_Pham (15), off Workman. RBIs_Wendle (46), Choi (16), Pham (44), Lowe (6). SB_Betts (25), Wendle (9), Kiermaier (9). SF_Wendle. S_Kiermaier, Perez.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Benintendi, Moreland); Tampa Bay 9 (Duffy, Pham 4, Cron 2, Lowe 2). RISP_Boston 1 for 5; Tampa Bay 2 for 15.
Runners moved up_Moreland, Pham. GIDP_Moreland.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Wendle, Adames, Cron).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Porcello, L, 15-7
|5
|6
|3
|3
|2
|8
|89
|4.18
|Brasier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|0.90
|Workman
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|2.76
|Thornburg
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|26
|4.42
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yarbrough
|5
|5
|1
|1
|1
|2
|75
|3.75
|Stanek, W, 2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.53
|Roe, H, 24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.15
|Alvarado, H, 26
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.29
|Romo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.24
Yarbrough pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Porcello pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Brasier 2-2, Stanek 1-0. HBP_Porcello 2 (Cron,Adames). WP_Brasier.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_2:53. A_25,695 (42,735).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.