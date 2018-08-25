Listen Live Sports

...

Rays 5, Red Sox 1

August 25, 2018 9:18 pm
 
< a min read
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .335
Benintendi lf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .294
Pearce dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .296
Martinez rf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .337
Bogaerts ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .285
Moreland 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Kinsler 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Nunez 3b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .260
Leon c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .202
Totals 30 1 5 0 1 6
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Wendle 2b 3 0 2 1 1 0 .291
Duffy 3b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .296
Choi dh 5 0 1 1 0 1 .261
Pham lf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .243
Cron 1b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .251
Kiermaier cf 3 1 2 0 0 1 .198
Adames ss 3 1 0 0 0 3 .257
Lowe rf 2 0 1 1 2 0 .195
Perez c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .284
Totals 30 5 9 4 5 10
Boston 010 000 000—1 5 0
Tampa Bay 000 102 11x—5 9 0

LOB_Boston 3, Tampa Bay 11. 2B_Martinez 2 (36). 3B_Choi (1), Kiermaier (5). HR_Pham (15), off Workman. RBIs_Wendle (46), Choi (16), Pham (44), Lowe (6). SB_Betts (25), Wendle (9), Kiermaier (9). SF_Wendle. S_Kiermaier, Perez.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Benintendi, Moreland); Tampa Bay 9 (Duffy, Pham 4, Cron 2, Lowe 2). RISP_Boston 1 for 5; Tampa Bay 2 for 15.

Runners moved up_Moreland, Pham. GIDP_Moreland.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Wendle, Adames, Cron).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Porcello, L, 15-7 5 6 3 3 2 8 89 4.18
Brasier 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 0.90
Workman 1 2 1 1 1 1 22 2.76
Thornburg 1 1 1 1 1 1 26 4.42
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Yarbrough 5 5 1 1 1 2 75 3.75
Stanek, W, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.53
Roe, H, 24 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.15
Alvarado, H, 26 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.29
Romo 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.24

Yarbrough pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Porcello pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Brasier 2-2, Stanek 1-0. HBP_Porcello 2 (Cron,Adames). WP_Brasier.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:53. A_25,695 (42,735).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

