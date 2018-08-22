Rays 6, Royals 3

|Kansas City
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mrrfeld 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|M.Smith lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|A.Grdon lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|S.Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Choi dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Duda 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|R.Hrrra rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Krmaier cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|O’Hearn dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|H.Dzier 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|M.Perez c
|4
|2
|1
|0
|B.Phllp cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Gomez rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|A.Escbr ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|36
|6
|14
|6
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|020—3
|Tampa Bay
|020
|002
|02x—6
E_Merrifield (5). DP_Kansas City 1. LOB_Kansas City 3, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_O’Hearn (1), A.Escobar (18), Choi (8), Kiermaier (9), C.Gomez (15). HR_Merrifield (9), H.Dozier (6). SB_M.Duffy (9), C.Gomez (10). CS_Adames (3). S_C.Gomez (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Junis L,6-12
|5
|2-3
|9
|4
|2
|0
|5
|Hill
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hammel
|2
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Tampa Bay
|Stanek
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chirinos W,2-5
|5
|4
|3
|3
|0
|4
|Kolarek H,5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Roe H,23
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alvarado H,25
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Romo S,18-25
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
T.Hill pitched to 2 batters in the 6th
Y.Chirinos pitched to 2 batters in the 8th
WP_Chirinos.
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, John Libka; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:52. A_8,686 (42,735).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.