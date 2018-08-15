Rays 6, Yankees 1

|Tampa Bay
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|M.Smith rf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Gardner lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Duffy 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Stanton dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Bauers 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wendle 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Grgrius ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Choi dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Andujar 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Krmaier cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Bird 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wlker rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Au.Rmne c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Trreyes 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|Tampa Bay
|012
|210
|000—6
|New York
|010
|000
|000—1
DP_New York 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, New York 10. 2B_M.Smith (20), Choi (6), Kiermaier (6), Stanton (24), Andujar (34). HR_M.Smith (2), Andujar (19). CS_M.Smith (9).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Faria
|3
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Roe
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Yarbrough W,11-5
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Castillo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|New York
|Cessa L,1-3
|3
|1-3
|7
|5
|5
|2
|4
|Holder
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gray
|3
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Green
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Roe (Walker), by Yarbrough (Gregorius). WP_Cessa, Castillo.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:17. A_42,716 (47,309).
