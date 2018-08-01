Listen Live Sports

Rays 7, Angels 2

August 1, 2018 10:25 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Fletcher 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .287
Calhoun rf 2 1 1 1 2 0 .211
Trout dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .309
Upton lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .260
Pujols 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .256
Simmons ss 3 0 2 1 1 1 .307
Valbuena 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .200
b-Marte ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Young Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Arcia c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .500
c-Briceno ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Totals 32 2 6 2 4 11
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 2 0 .195
Duffy 3b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .306
Bauers 1b 3 1 1 2 2 0 .244
Pham lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .246
Perez c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .471
a-Cron ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Sucre c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Wendle 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .285
Choi dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .239
Adames ss 4 2 2 2 0 0 .210
Smith rf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .292
Totals 32 7 9 6 7 7
Los Angeles 100 100 000—2 6 2
Tampa Bay 000 301 03x—7 9 1

a-struck out for Perez in the 6th. b-grounded out for Valbuena in the 9th. c-struck out for Arcia in the 9th.

E_Valbuena 2 (8), Adames (9). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Wendle (13), Smith (18). 3B_Smith (8). HR_Calhoun (14), off Glasnow; Adames (4), off Tropeano; Bauers (9), off Robles. RBIs_Calhoun (41), Simmons (48), Duffy (31), Bauers 2 (28), Adames 2 (11), Smith (25). SB_Trout (21), Kiermaier (7), Smith 2 (20). CS_Trout (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Upton, Young Jr. 2); Tampa Bay 6 (Kiermaier, Wendle, Choi 2, Cron 2). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 6; Tampa Bay 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Valbuena, Fletcher, Choi. LIDP_Bauers. GIDP_Adames.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Simmons), (Fletcher, Simmons, Pujols).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tropeano, L, 4-6 5 2-3 7 4 4 4 4 95 4.94
Alvarez 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 28 3.05
Johnson 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.48
Robles 1 2 3 3 1 1 26 4.50
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Glasnow 3 2 1 1 1 5 48 4.27
Faria, W, 4-3 3 2-3 4 1 1 3 4 68 5.26
Stanek, H, 5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.36
Romo, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.54
Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.40

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarez 1-0, Johnson 1-0, Stanek 1-0. HBP_Tropeano (Pham), Alvarez (Choi).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Alan Porter; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:01. A_9,132 (42,735).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

