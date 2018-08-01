Rays 7, Angels 2

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fletcher 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .287 Calhoun rf 2 1 1 1 2 0 .211 Trout dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .309 Upton lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .260 Pujols 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .256 Simmons ss 3 0 2 1 1 1 .307 Valbuena 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .200 b-Marte ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Young Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Arcia c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .500 c-Briceno ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Totals 32 2 6 2 4 11

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 2 0 .195 Duffy 3b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .306 Bauers 1b 3 1 1 2 2 0 .244 Pham lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .246 Perez c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .471 a-Cron ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Sucre c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Wendle 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .285 Choi dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .239 Adames ss 4 2 2 2 0 0 .210 Smith rf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .292 Totals 32 7 9 6 7 7

Los Angeles 100 100 000—2 6 2 Tampa Bay 000 301 03x—7 9 1

a-struck out for Perez in the 6th. b-grounded out for Valbuena in the 9th. c-struck out for Arcia in the 9th.

E_Valbuena 2 (8), Adames (9). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Wendle (13), Smith (18). 3B_Smith (8). HR_Calhoun (14), off Glasnow; Adames (4), off Tropeano; Bauers (9), off Robles. RBIs_Calhoun (41), Simmons (48), Duffy (31), Bauers 2 (28), Adames 2 (11), Smith (25). SB_Trout (21), Kiermaier (7), Smith 2 (20). CS_Trout (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Upton, Young Jr. 2); Tampa Bay 6 (Kiermaier, Wendle, Choi 2, Cron 2). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 6; Tampa Bay 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Valbuena, Fletcher, Choi. LIDP_Bauers. GIDP_Adames.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Simmons), (Fletcher, Simmons, Pujols).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tropeano, L, 4-6 5 2-3 7 4 4 4 4 95 4.94 Alvarez 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 28 3.05 Johnson 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.48 Robles 1 2 3 3 1 1 26 4.50 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Glasnow 3 2 1 1 1 5 48 4.27 Faria, W, 4-3 3 2-3 4 1 1 3 4 68 5.26 Stanek, H, 5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.36 Romo, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.54 Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.40

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarez 1-0, Johnson 1-0, Stanek 1-0. HBP_Tropeano (Pham), Alvarez (Choi).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Alan Porter; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:01. A_9,132 (42,735).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.