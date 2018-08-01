Rays 7, Angels 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Calhoun rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.211
|Trout dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.309
|Upton lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.307
|Valbuena 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|b-Marte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Young Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Arcia c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.500
|c-Briceno ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|4
|11
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.195
|Duffy 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.306
|Bauers 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.244
|Pham lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Perez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.471
|a-Cron ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Sucre c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Wendle 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.285
|Choi dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Adames ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.210
|Smith rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.292
|Totals
|32
|7
|9
|6
|7
|7
|Los Angeles
|100
|100
|000—2
|6
|2
|Tampa Bay
|000
|301
|03x—7
|9
|1
a-struck out for Perez in the 6th. b-grounded out for Valbuena in the 9th. c-struck out for Arcia in the 9th.
E_Valbuena 2 (8), Adames (9). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Wendle (13), Smith (18). 3B_Smith (8). HR_Calhoun (14), off Glasnow; Adames (4), off Tropeano; Bauers (9), off Robles. RBIs_Calhoun (41), Simmons (48), Duffy (31), Bauers 2 (28), Adames 2 (11), Smith (25). SB_Trout (21), Kiermaier (7), Smith 2 (20). CS_Trout (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Upton, Young Jr. 2); Tampa Bay 6 (Kiermaier, Wendle, Choi 2, Cron 2). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 6; Tampa Bay 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Valbuena, Fletcher, Choi. LIDP_Bauers. GIDP_Adames.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Simmons), (Fletcher, Simmons, Pujols).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tropeano, L, 4-6
|5
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|4
|4
|95
|4.94
|Alvarez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|28
|3.05
|Johnson
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.48
|Robles
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|26
|4.50
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|48
|4.27
|Faria, W, 4-3
|3
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|68
|5.26
|Stanek, H, 5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.36
|Romo, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.54
|Alvarado
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.40
Inherited runners-scored_Alvarez 1-0, Johnson 1-0, Stanek 1-0. HBP_Tropeano (Pham), Alvarez (Choi).
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Alan Porter; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:01. A_9,132 (42,735).
