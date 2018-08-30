Rays 8, Braves 5

Tampa Bay Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Adames ss 5 1 2 0 Acuna lf 5 0 1 1 Pham lf 5 1 2 2 Incarte cf 4 0 1 0 M.Duffy 3b 4 1 0 0 F.Frman 1b 4 1 1 0 Cron 1b 5 2 4 1 Mrkakis rf 5 1 1 0 Wendle 2b 4 2 2 2 Camargo 3b 4 2 3 3 C.Gomez rf 4 1 2 1 Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 Krmaier cf 4 0 0 0 Flowers c 3 1 1 0 Sucre c 3 0 0 1 Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 D.Cstll p 1 0 0 0 Newcomb p 1 0 0 0 Beeks p 2 0 0 0 Duvall ph 1 0 0 0 Roe p 0 0 0 0 L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0 Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 Ruiz ph 1 0 0 0 Bauers ph 1 0 0 0 S.Frman p 0 0 0 0 Kttrdge p 0 0 0 0 Clbrson ph 1 0 1 1 Alvrado p 0 0 0 0 Biddle p 0 0 0 0 Totals 38 8 12 7 Totals 37 5 11 5

Tampa Bay 301 220 000—8 Atlanta 300 000 020—5

E_L.Jackson (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Atlanta 9. 2B_Cron (24). HR_Pham (16), Cron (25), Camargo (14). SB_Wendle 2 (12), C.Gomez (11). S_Sucre (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Castillo 2 3 3 3 0 2 Beeks W,4-1 3 4 0 0 3 2 Roe 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kolarek 1 0 0 0 1 0 Kittredge 2-3 4 2 2 0 2 Alvarado S,6-9 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Atlanta Newcomb L,11-7 4 8 6 6 2 7 Jackson 2 3 2 0 0 0 Freeman 2 0 0 0 0 5 Biddle 1 1 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:06. A_20,876 (41,149).

