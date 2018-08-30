Listen Live Sports

Rays 8, Braves 5

August 30, 2018 12:44 am
 
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Adames ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .255
Pham lf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .253
Duffy 3b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .298
Cron 1b 5 2 4 1 0 1 .256
Wendle 2b 4 2 2 2 1 0 .296
Gomez rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .221
Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .199
Sucre c 3 0 0 1 0 2 .204
Castillo p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Beeks p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Roe p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Bauers ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .203
Kittredge p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 38 8 12 7 2 12
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna lf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .286
Inciarte cf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .258
F.Freeman 1b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .310
Markakis rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .310
Camargo 3b 4 2 3 3 1 0 .272
Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .275
Flowers c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .231
Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .247
Newcomb p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .049
a-Duvall ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .197
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Ruiz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
S.Freeman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Culberson ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .290
Biddle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Totals 37 5 11 5 4 7
Tampa Bay 301 220 000—8 12 0
Atlanta 300 000 020—5 11 1

a-struck out for Newcomb in the 4th. b-struck out for Jackson in the 6th. c-struck out for Kolarek in the 8th. d-singled for S.Freeman in the 8th.

E_Jackson (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Atlanta 9. 2B_Cron (24). HR_Cron (25), off Newcomb; Pham (16), off Newcomb; Camargo (14), off Castillo. RBIs_Pham 2 (47), Cron (60), Wendle 2 (48), Gomez (31), Sucre (16), Acuna (47), Camargo 3 (63), Culberson (37). SB_Wendle 2 (12), Gomez (11). S_Sucre.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Adames, Duffy, Kiermaier, Sucre); Atlanta 4 (Inciarte 2, Albies 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 9; Atlanta 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Beeks, Markakis.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castillo 2 3 3 3 0 2 36 3.73
Beeks, W, 4-1 3 4 0 0 3 2 49 6.08
Roe 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.70
Kolarek 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 3.97
Kittredge 2-3 4 2 2 0 2 23 8.04
Alvarado, S, 6-9 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 14 2.24
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Newcomb, L, 11-7 4 8 6 6 2 7 94 3.85
Jackson 2 3 2 0 0 0 26 3.86
S.Freeman 2 0 0 0 0 5 30 5.02
Biddle 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 2.38

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:06. A_20,876 (41,149).

