Rays 9, Red Sox 1

August 26, 2018 4:27 pm
 
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .336
Swihart rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Nunez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .260
Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .283
Pearce dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .291
Moreland 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Kinsler 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Holt lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .262
Leon c 2 1 0 0 1 0 .200
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .224
Totals 28 1 3 1 2 9
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Wendle 2b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .292
Duffy 3b 4 2 3 2 0 1 .300
Choi dh 4 1 2 1 1 2 .268
Pham lf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .245
Bauers 1b 2 1 0 1 1 0 .207
Kiermaier cf 3 0 1 2 1 1 .200
Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .251
Lowe rf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .205
Perez c 4 1 1 2 0 2 .282
Totals 34 9 12 9 4 12
Boston 000 001 000—1 3 1
Tampa Bay 203 101 20x—9 12 0

E_Moreland (2). LOB_Boston 3, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Bradley Jr. (25), Wendle (19), Duffy (18), Perez (5). 3B_Kiermaier (6). RBIs_Betts (65), Duffy 2 (35), Choi (17), Pham (45), Bauers (35), Kiermaier 2 (21), Perez 2 (10). SB_Betts (26), Lowe (2). SF_Betts, Duffy, Bauers.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Bogaerts, Pearce 2); Tampa Bay 4 (Wendle, Choi, Pham, Adames). RISP_Boston 0 for 6; Tampa Bay 6 for 13.

Runners moved up_Nunez.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eovaldi, L, 5-6 4 8 6 5 0 5 89 4.15
Kelly 1 1 0 0 1 0 20 3.93
Hembree 1 2 1 1 1 2 33 3.98
Barnes 1 1 2 2 2 2 26 2.89
Kimbrel 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 2.42
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Snell, W, 16-5 6 2 1 1 2 8 89 2.05
Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.23
Kittredge 2 1 0 0 0 1 21 7.42

WP_Eovaldi.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:05. A_23,448 (42,735).

