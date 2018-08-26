Rays 9, Red Sox 1

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.336
|Swihart rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Nunez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Pearce dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.291
|Moreland 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Kinsler 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Holt lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Leon c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Totals
|28
|1
|3
|1
|2
|9
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wendle 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Duffy 3b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.300
|Choi dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.268
|Pham lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.245
|Bauers 1b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.207
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.200
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Lowe rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.282
|Totals
|34
|9
|12
|9
|4
|12
|Boston
|000
|001
|000—1
|3
|1
|Tampa Bay
|203
|101
|20x—9
|12
|0
E_Moreland (2). LOB_Boston 3, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Bradley Jr. (25), Wendle (19), Duffy (18), Perez (5). 3B_Kiermaier (6). RBIs_Betts (65), Duffy 2 (35), Choi (17), Pham (45), Bauers (35), Kiermaier 2 (21), Perez 2 (10). SB_Betts (26), Lowe (2). SF_Betts, Duffy, Bauers.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Bogaerts, Pearce 2); Tampa Bay 4 (Wendle, Choi, Pham, Adames). RISP_Boston 0 for 6; Tampa Bay 6 for 13.
Runners moved up_Nunez.
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi, L, 5-6
|4
|8
|6
|5
|0
|5
|89
|4.15
|Kelly
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|3.93
|Hembree
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|33
|3.98
|Barnes
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|26
|2.89
|Kimbrel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|2.42
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell, W, 16-5
|6
|2
|1
|1
|2
|8
|89
|2.05
|Castillo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.23
|Kittredge
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|7.42
WP_Eovaldi.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:05. A_23,448 (42,735).
