Red Bulls beat tlantic Cup rival DC United 1-0

August 26, 2018 9:32 pm
 
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Alejandro Romero Gamarra scored in the 56th minute and the New York Red Bulls held off Wayne Rooney and Atlantic Cup rival D.C. United 1-0 on Sunday night.

Gamarra scored on a left-footed shot from just above the top of the box and Luis Robles made two saves to help New York snap D.C. United’s winning streak at three games.

New York (16-6-4) moved a point ahead of New York City FC for second place in the Eastern Conference, five points behind MLS-leading Atlanta United. D.C. United (7-10-6) is tied for eighth.

Rooney missed a chance to tie it in the 66th minute, firing a close-range shot off the crossbar.

