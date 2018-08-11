Red Bulls-Fire, Sums

New York 0 1—1 Chicago 0 0—0

First half_None.

Second half_1, New York, Wright-Phillips, 15 (Royer), 55th minute.

Goalies_New York, Luis Robles; Chicago, Richard Sanchez.

Yellow Cards_Bronico, Chicago, 11th; McCarty, Chicago, 42nd; Rzatkowski, New York, 67th; Royer, New York, 74th; Muyl, New York, 76th; Murillo, New York, 89th.

Referee— Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, Gianni Facchini. 4th Official_Robert Sibiga.

A_18,064 (20,000)

___

Lineups

New York_Luis Robles; Kemar Lawrence, Aaron Long, Michael Murillo, Tim Parker; Kaku (Alex Muyl, 70th), Tyler Adams, Sean Davis, Daniel Royer (Connor Lade, 76th), Marc Rzatkowski (Andreas Ivan, 85th); Bradley Wright-Phillips.

Chicago_Richard Sanchez; Jorge Luis Corrales, Johan Kappelhof, Brandon Vincent; Brandt Bronico (Aleksandar Katai, 58th), Drew Conner, Nicolas Hasler, Dax McCarty, Bastian Schweinsteiger; Raheem Edwards (Nemanja Nikolic, 61st), Luis Solignac (Michael De Leeuw, 73rd).

