Red Sox 10, Blue Jays 5

Boston Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Betts rf 4 2 1 0 Grichuk rf 5 1 2 3 Bnntndi lf 2 1 2 1 D.Trvis 2b 5 0 0 0 Mreland 1b 5 1 1 2 Smoak 1b 4 1 3 0 J.Mrtin dh 4 1 3 1 T.Hrnnd lf 4 1 1 2 Bgaerts ss 2 0 1 3 Morales dh 4 0 0 0 Brdly J cf 4 0 0 0 Solarte 3b 4 0 0 0 E.Nunez 2b 5 1 1 0 R.Mrtin c 2 1 1 0 Devers 3b 4 2 2 2 A.Diaz ss 4 0 1 0 Leon c 4 2 1 0 Pillar cf 4 1 1 0 Totals 34 10 12 9 Totals 36 5 9 5

Boston 004 012 120—10 Toronto 000 002 300— 5

E_Bogaerts (7). DP_Boston 1, Toronto 2. LOB_Boston 8, Toronto 6. 2B_Benintendi 2 (32), Moreland (16), J.Martinez (30), Bogaerts (32), Devers (22), Smoak (30). HR_Devers (16), Grichuk (15), T.Hernandez (17). SB_Betts (22). CS_Devers (2). SF_Benintendi (6), Bogaerts (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Boston Johnson W,3-3 7 6 5 5 2 6 Brasier 1 1 0 0 0 2 Kelly 1 2 0 0 0 1 Toronto Hauschild L,1-1 2 1-3 3 4 4 3 0 Santos 2 2 1 1 3 1 Petricka 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 Barnes 1 2 1 1 0 2 Biagini 1 2 2 2 2 2 Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Hauschild (Betts). WP_Biagini.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:02. A_36,798 (53,506).

