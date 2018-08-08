Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Red Sox 10, Blue Jays 5

August 8, 2018 10:34 pm
 
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 4 2 1 0 0 1 .340
Benintendi lf 2 1 2 1 2 0 .305
Moreland 1b 5 1 1 2 0 0 .263
Martinez dh 4 1 3 1 1 0 .332
Bogaerts ss 2 0 1 3 2 0 .274
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .209
Nunez 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .259
Devers 3b 4 2 2 2 1 1 .248
Leon c 4 2 1 0 1 2 .220
Totals 34 10 12 9 8 6
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Grichuk rf 5 1 2 3 0 1 .234
Travis 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Smoak 1b 4 1 3 0 0 1 .260
Hernandez lf 4 1 1 2 0 3 .246
Morales dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Solarte 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Martin c 2 1 1 0 2 0 .199
Diaz ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .261
Pillar cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .248
Totals 36 5 9 5 2 9
Boston 004 012 120—10 12 1
Toronto 000 002 300— 5 9 0

E_Bogaerts (7). LOB_Boston 8, Toronto 6. 2B_Benintendi 2 (32), Moreland (16), Martinez (30), Bogaerts (32), Devers (22), Smoak (30). HR_Devers (16), off Petricka; Hernandez (17), off Johnson; Grichuk (15), off Johnson. RBIs_Benintendi (67), Moreland 2 (57), Martinez (98), Bogaerts 3 (68), Devers 2 (54), Grichuk 3 (39), Hernandez 2 (44). SB_Betts (22). CS_Devers (2). SF_Benintendi, Bogaerts.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Moreland, Bradley Jr. 2, Devers); Toronto 2 (Morales, Martin). RISP_Boston 4 for 12; Toronto 1 for 5.

GIDP_Moreland, Bradley Jr., Travis.

DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Moreland); Toronto 2 (Solarte, Diaz, Smoak), (Travis, Diaz, Smoak).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Johnson, W, 3-3 7 6 5 5 2 6 98 4.00
Brasier 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 1.32
Kelly 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 4.18
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hauschild, L, 1-1 2 1-3 3 4 4 3 0 51 4.32
Santos 2 2 1 1 3 1 36 6.35
Petricka 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 25 4.88
Barnes 1 2 1 1 0 2 19 4.60
Biagini 1 2 2 2 2 2 30 6.88
Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 6.33

Inherited runners-scored_Santos 2-1, Petricka 3-0. HBP_Hauschild (Betts). WP_Biagini.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:02. A_36,798 (53,506).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

