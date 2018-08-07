Red Sox 10, Blue Jays 7, 10 innings,

|Boston
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Betts rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Grichuk rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|D.Trvis 2b
|6
|2
|2
|2
|Mreland 1b
|4
|2
|1
|4
|Smoak 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|J.Mrtin dh
|5
|1
|3
|4
|T.Hrnnd lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Morales dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Brdly J cf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Solarte 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|E.Nunez 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|A.Diaz ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Holt 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar cf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Leon c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Maile c
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Totals
|38
|10
|9
|10
|Totals
|40
|7
|13
|7
|Boston
|000
|100
|040
|5—10
|Toronto
|002
|000
|111
|2—
|7
E_D.Travis (6), J.Kelly (2), Benintendi (4). DP_Boston 2, Toronto 2. LOB_Boston 3, Toronto 10. 2B_J.Martinez (29), Leon (10), Maile 2 (10). 3B_Betts (4). HR_Moreland (14), J.Martinez (34), Bradley Jr. (9), D.Travis (8), Smoak (18), Pillar (9). SB_Bogaerts (3). SF_T.Hernandez (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Pomeranz
|4
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|5
|1
|Hembree
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Workman
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kelly
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Barnes H,23
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Kimbrel W,3-1 BS,4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Thornburg
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Toronto
|Stroman
|7
|2
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Tepera BS,7
|1
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Clippard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Giles L,0-3
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|1
|Santos
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_3:27. A_31,855 (53,506).
