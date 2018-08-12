Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Sox 4, Orioles 1

August 12, 2018 4:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Boston Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts rf 4 0 1 1 Rickard lf 4 0 1 0
Holt ss 5 1 1 0 Trumbo ph 1 0 0 0
Pearce dh 3 1 1 1 Villar 2b 3 0 1 0
J.Mrtin lf 4 0 2 0 A.Jones rf 2 0 0 0
Mreland 1b 4 0 0 0 Mancini dh 3 0 0 1
E.Nunez 2b 4 1 1 0 Beckham ss 4 0 0 0
Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 C.Davis 1b 4 0 0 0
Leon c 3 0 0 0 R.Nunez 3b 2 0 1 0
Brdly J cf 4 1 2 1 Wynns c 4 0 1 0
Mullins cf 4 1 1 0
Totals 35 4 9 3 Totals 31 1 5 1
Boston 100 100 002—4
Baltimore 000 000 010—1

E_A.Jones (4). LOB_Boston 7, Baltimore 9. 2B_Betts (34), J.Martinez 2 (33). HR_Pearce (10). SB_E.Nunez (7). SF_Mancini (3). S_Leon (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Sale W,12-4 5 1 0 0 0 12
Thornburg H,3 2-3 1 0 0 2 0
Brasier H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Johnson H,2 1 0 0 0 1 1
Barnes H,24 1 2 1 1 1 1
Kimbrel S,35-39 1 1 0 0 1 3
Baltimore
Cobb L,3-15 7 6 2 1 2 7
Givens 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 2
Scott 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Barnes.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

Advertisement

T_3:04. A_25,303 (45,971).

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington