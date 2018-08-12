Red Sox 4, Orioles 1

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .350 Holt ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .260 Pearce dh 3 1 1 1 1 0 .302 Martinez lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .333 Moreland 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258 E.Nunez 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .264 Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .243 Leon c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .209 Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .218 Totals 35 4 9 3 2 9

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rickard lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .231 a-Trumbo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Villar 2b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .262 Jones rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .283 Mancini dh 3 0 0 1 0 2 .234 Beckham ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .229 Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .158 R.Nunez 3b 2 0 1 0 2 1 .248 Wynns c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .280 Mullins cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .385 Totals 31 1 5 1 5 18

Boston 100 100 002—4 9 0 Baltimore 000 000 010—1 5 1

a-struck out for Rickard in the 9th.

E_Jones (4). LOB_Boston 7, Baltimore 9. 2B_Betts (34), Martinez 2 (33). HR_Pearce (10), off Cobb. RBIs_Betts (63), Pearce (31), Bradley Jr. (47), Mancini (39). SB_E.Nunez (7). SF_Mancini. S_Leon.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Holt 2, E.Nunez 3); Baltimore 4 (Mancini 2, Beckham, Trumbo). RISP_Boston 1 for 9; Baltimore 0 for 4.

Advertisement

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sale, W, 12-4 5 1 0 0 0 12 68 1.97 Thornburg, H, 3 2-3 1 0 0 2 0 24 4.72 Brasier, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.12 Johnson, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 3.95 Barnes, H, 24 1 2 1 1 1 1 20 2.60 Kimbrel, S, 35-39 1 1 0 0 1 3 25 2.57 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cobb, L, 3-15 7 6 2 1 2 7 106 5.31 Givens 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 2 36 4.81 Scott 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 5.89

Inherited runners-scored_Brasier 3-0, Scott 1-0. WP_Barnes. PB_Leon (8).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:04. A_25,303 (45,971).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.