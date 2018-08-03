Red Sox 4, Yankees 1

|New York
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Stanton rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Bird 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Andujar dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Romine c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Walker 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Totals
|27
|1
|1
|1
|0
|9
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf-2b-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.345
|Benintendi lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.299
|Pearce 1b-rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.319
|Bogaerts ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.326
|Kinsler 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Moreland 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Nunez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Holt ss-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Leon c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Bradley Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.214
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|4
|4
|3
|New York
|001
|000
|000—1
|1
|0
|Boston
|300
|010
|00x—4
|7
|0
LOB_Boston 6. 2B_Betts (29), Benintendi (29), Martinez (28). HR_Andujar (14), off Porcello; Pearce (9), off Severino. RBIs_Andujar (48), Pearce 2 (30), Nunez (31), Moreland (49). SB_Kinsler (11).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Pearce). RISP_; Boston 3 for 4.
GIDP_Stanton, Martinez.
DP_New York 1 (Gregorius, Torres, Bird); Boston 1 (Kinsler, Holt, Pearce).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Severino, L, 14-5
|5
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|3
|2
|115
|3.08
|Robertson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|3.51
|Kahnle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|6.30
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Porcello, W, 14-4
|9
|1
|1
|1
|0
|9
|86
|3.84
Inherited runners-scored_Robertson 1-0. HBP_Porcello (Gardner).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_2:15. A_37,231 (37,731).
