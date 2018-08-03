Red Sox 4, Yankees 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Stanton rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .277 Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Hicks cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .252 Torres 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .282 Bird 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .230 Andujar dh 3 1 1 1 0 0 .292 Romine c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Walker 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .223 Totals 27 1 1 1 0 9

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf-2b-rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .345 Benintendi lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .299 Pearce 1b-rf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .319 Bogaerts ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .275 Martinez dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .326 Kinsler 2b 0 1 0 0 1 0 .244 Moreland 1b 3 0 2 1 0 1 .269 Nunez 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .261 Holt ss-2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .263 Leon c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .215 Bradley Jr. cf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .214 Totals 30 4 7 4 4 3

New York 001 000 000—1 1 0 Boston 300 010 00x—4 7 0

LOB_Boston 6. 2B_Betts (29), Benintendi (29), Martinez (28). HR_Andujar (14), off Porcello; Pearce (9), off Severino. RBIs_Andujar (48), Pearce 2 (30), Nunez (31), Moreland (49). SB_Kinsler (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Pearce). RISP_; Boston 3 for 4.

GIDP_Stanton, Martinez.

Advertisement

DP_New York 1 (Gregorius, Torres, Bird); Boston 1 (Kinsler, Holt, Pearce).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Severino, L, 14-5 5 2-3 7 4 4 3 2 115 3.08 Robertson 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 3.51 Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 6.30 Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Porcello, W, 14-4 9 1 1 1 0 9 86 3.84

Inherited runners-scored_Robertson 1-0. HBP_Porcello (Gardner).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:15. A_37,231 (37,731).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.