The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Sox 4, Yankees 1

August 3, 2018 9:36 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Stanton rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .277
Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Hicks cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .252
Torres 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .282
Bird 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .230
Andujar dh 3 1 1 1 0 0 .292
Romine c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Walker 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .223
Totals 27 1 1 1 0 9
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf-2b-rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .345
Benintendi lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .299
Pearce 1b-rf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .319
Bogaerts ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Martinez dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .326
Kinsler 2b 0 1 0 0 1 0 .244
Moreland 1b 3 0 2 1 0 1 .269
Nunez 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .261
Holt ss-2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .263
Leon c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .215
Bradley Jr. cf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .214
Totals 30 4 7 4 4 3
New York 001 000 000—1 1 0
Boston 300 010 00x—4 7 0

LOB_Boston 6. 2B_Betts (29), Benintendi (29), Martinez (28). HR_Andujar (14), off Porcello; Pearce (9), off Severino. RBIs_Andujar (48), Pearce 2 (30), Nunez (31), Moreland (49). SB_Kinsler (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Pearce). RISP_; Boston 3 for 4.

GIDP_Stanton, Martinez.

DP_New York 1 (Gregorius, Torres, Bird); Boston 1 (Kinsler, Holt, Pearce).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Severino, L, 14-5 5 2-3 7 4 4 3 2 115 3.08
Robertson 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 3.51
Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 6.30
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Porcello, W, 14-4 9 1 1 1 0 9 86 3.84

Inherited runners-scored_Robertson 1-0. HBP_Porcello (Gardner).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:15. A_37,231 (37,731).

