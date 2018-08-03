Red Sox 4, Yankees 1

New York Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Gardner lf 3 0 0 0 Betts rf-2b-rf 4 0 1 0 Stanton rf 3 0 0 0 Bnntndi lf 3 1 1 0 Grgrius ss 3 0 0 0 Pearce 1b-rf 3 1 1 2 A.Hicks cf 3 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 0 0 0 0 G.Trres 2b 3 0 0 0 J.Mrtin dh 4 1 1 0 Bird 1b 3 0 0 0 Kinsler 2b 0 1 0 0 Andujar dh 3 1 1 1 Mreland 1b 3 0 2 1 Au.Rmne c 3 0 0 0 E.Nunez 3b 4 0 1 1 N.Wlker 3b 3 0 0 0 Holt ss-2b 4 0 0 0 Leon c 3 0 0 0 Brdly J cf 2 0 0 0 Totals 27 1 1 1 Totals 30 4 7 4

New York 001 000 000—1 Boston 300 010 00x—4

DP_New York 1, Boston 1. LOB_Boston 6. 2B_Betts (29), Benintendi (29), J.Martinez (28). HR_Andujar (14), Pearce (9). SB_Kinsler (11).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Severino L,14-5 5 2-3 7 4 4 3 2 Robertson 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 1 Boston Porcello W,14-4 9 1 1 1 0 9

HBP_by Porcello (Gardner).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:15. A_37,231 (37,731).

