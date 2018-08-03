Red Sox 4, Yankees 1

|New York
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gardner lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Betts rf-2b-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Stanton rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Grgrius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pearce 1b-rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|A.Hicks cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G.Trres 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrtin dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bird 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kinsler 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Andujar dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Mreland 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Au.Rmne c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|E.Nunez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|N.Wlker 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Holt ss-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Leon c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brdly J cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|27
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|4
|New York
|001
|000
|000—1
|Boston
|300
|010
|00x—4
DP_New York 1, Boston 1. LOB_Boston 6. 2B_Betts (29), Benintendi (29), J.Martinez (28). HR_Andujar (14), Pearce (9). SB_Kinsler (11).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Severino L,14-5
|5
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Robertson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kahnle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boston
|Porcello W,14-4
|9
|1
|1
|1
|0
|9
HBP_by Porcello (Gardner).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_2:15. A_37,231 (37,731).
