Red Sox 4, Yankees 1

August 3, 2018 9:36 pm
 
New York Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gardner lf 3 0 0 0 Betts rf-2b-rf 4 0 1 0
Stanton rf 3 0 0 0 Bnntndi lf 3 1 1 0
Grgrius ss 3 0 0 0 Pearce 1b-rf 3 1 1 2
A.Hicks cf 3 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 0 0 0 0
G.Trres 2b 3 0 0 0 J.Mrtin dh 4 1 1 0
Bird 1b 3 0 0 0 Kinsler 2b 0 1 0 0
Andujar dh 3 1 1 1 Mreland 1b 3 0 2 1
Au.Rmne c 3 0 0 0 E.Nunez 3b 4 0 1 1
N.Wlker 3b 3 0 0 0 Holt ss-2b 4 0 0 0
Leon c 3 0 0 0
Brdly J cf 2 0 0 0
Totals 27 1 1 1 Totals 30 4 7 4
New York 001 000 000—1
Boston 300 010 00x—4

DP_New York 1, Boston 1. LOB_Boston 6. 2B_Betts (29), Benintendi (29), J.Martinez (28). HR_Andujar (14), Pearce (9). SB_Kinsler (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Severino L,14-5 5 2-3 7 4 4 3 2
Robertson 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 1
Boston
Porcello W,14-4 9 1 1 1 0 9

HBP_by Porcello (Gardner).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:15. A_37,231 (37,731).

