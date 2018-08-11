Listen Live Sports

Red Sox 5, Orioles 0

August 11, 2018 4:04 pm
 
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .351
Benintendi lf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .302
Moreland 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .329
Bogaerts ss 4 2 3 0 0 1 .278
Holt 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .263
E.Nunez 3b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .264
Leon c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .212
Bradley Jr. cf 4 2 2 2 0 0 .216
Totals 35 5 9 4 3 5
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .263
Beckham ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233
Jones rf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .287
Trumbo dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .267
Mancini lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .230
Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .161
R.Nunez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Mullins cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .571
Wynns c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .283
Totals 32 0 5 0 0 14
Boston 000 031 001—5 9 0
Baltimore 000 000 000—0 5 1

E_Wynns (1). LOB_Boston 6, Baltimore 5. 2B_Bogaerts (33), Jones (30). HR_E.Nunez (7), off Yacabonis; Bradley Jr. (10), off Yacabonis; Bradley Jr. (11), off Castro. RBIs_E.Nunez 2 (35), Bradley Jr. 2 (46). SB_Bogaerts (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Moreland 2); Baltimore 2 (Beckham, Mancini). RISP_Boston 0 for 3; Baltimore 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Bradley Jr., Villar. GIDP_E.Nunez.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Beckham, Villar, Davis).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Price, W, 12-6 6 5 0 0 0 10 94 3.75
Thornburg 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.97
Brasier 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.15
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.47
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Yacabonis, L, 0-1 4 2-3 5 3 3 0 2 60 6.75
Gilmartin 2 1-3 3 1 1 2 0 40 3.86
Castro 2 1 1 1 1 3 35 3.86

Inherited runners-scored_Gilmartin 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:48. A_18,003 (45,971).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

