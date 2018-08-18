Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Sox 5, Rays 2

August 18, 2018 9:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tampa Bay Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
C.Gomez rf 3 0 0 0 Betts rf 4 0 0 0
M.Duffy 3b 4 0 1 0 Bnntndi lf 4 1 2 0
Bauers 1b 3 1 0 0 Mreland 1b 4 1 1 1
Pham lf 3 0 0 0 J.Mrtin dh 2 2 1 1
Cron dh 4 1 2 2 Bgaerts ss 2 1 0 0
Wendle 2b 4 0 0 0 Kinsler 2b 2 0 0 1
Adames ss 4 0 0 0 Holt 3b 3 0 0 1
Krmaier cf 4 0 1 0 Leon c 3 0 0 0
M.Perez c 3 0 1 0 Brdly J cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 27 5 4 4
Tampa Bay 000 002 000—2
Boston 401 000 00x—5

E_Bogaerts (8), Bauers (4). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Boston 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Boston 1. 2B_Kiermaier (7), Benintendi (33), Moreland (20). HR_Cron (23), J.Martinez (38). SB_Moreland (2), J.Martinez (5). CS_Kinsler (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Glasnow L,1-3 6 2-3 3 5 4 3 4
Kolarek 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Boston
Price W,13-6 7 5 2 2 2 8
Brasier H,5 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kimbrel S,37-41 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Price (Gomez).

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, John Tumpane; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Chad Whitson.

Advertisement

T_2:28. A_36,654 (37,731).

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington