Red Sox 5, Yankees 4

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hicks cf 4 1 0 1 1 0 .248 Stanton dh 5 0 2 1 0 1 .280 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Torres 2b 2 0 0 1 2 1 .277 Andujar 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .291 Voit 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .118 Bird 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .223 Gardner lf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .249 Romine c 4 1 1 0 1 1 .256 Robinson rf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .200 Totals 35 4 6 3 6 8

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts cf 4 2 2 1 2 1 .342 Benintendi lf 6 0 3 1 0 2 .302 Pearce dh 4 0 0 0 1 2 .309 1-Bradley Jr. pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .212 Martinez rf 4 0 1 2 0 3 .324 Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 1 1 .273 Moreland 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .265 Nunez 3b 5 0 2 0 0 2 .263 Holt 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Leon c 3 1 1 0 2 2 .219 2-Renda pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 — Totals 40 5 10 4 6 17

New York 000 000 400 0—4 6 2 Boston 000 010 003 1—5 10 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

1-ran for Pearce in the 9th. 2-ran for Leon in the 10th.

E_Andujar 2 (10), Bogaerts (6). LOB_New York 10, Boston 13. 2B_Benintendi (30). HR_Betts (26), off Tanaka. RBIs_Hicks (49), Stanton (67), Torres (50), Betts (58), Benintendi (66), Martinez 2 (93). CS_Bogaerts (2). SF_Torres. S_Robinson.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Stanton, Andujar 2, Voit 2, Robinson); Boston 5 (Pearce, Martinez 3, Moreland). RISP_New York 2 for 11; Boston 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Hicks, Romine, Benintendi.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tanaka 4 2-3 6 1 1 1 9 97 3.76 Robertson 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 20 3.42 Britton, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 3.26 Betances, H, 17 1 0 0 0 0 2 20 2.35 Chapman 1 1 3 2 3 3 39 2.25 Holder, L, 1-3 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 17 3.65 Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Price 6 4 2 2 3 5 108 3.93 Hembree 1-3 1 2 0 1 1 22 3.55 Brasier 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 25 1.42 Thornburg 1 0 0 0 2 0 19 4.66 Barnes, W, 4-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.25

Price pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Robertson 1-0, Hembree 2-2, Brasier 2-1. HBP_Price (Gregorius), Betances (Martinez). WP_Hembree, Holder. PB_Romine (3).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Adam Hamari.

T_4:39. A_37,830 (37,731).

