Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Sox 5, Yankees 4

August 6, 2018 1:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hicks cf 4 1 0 1 1 0 .248
Stanton dh 5 0 2 1 0 1 .280
Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Torres 2b 2 0 0 1 2 1 .277
Andujar 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .291
Voit 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .118
Bird 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .223
Gardner lf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .249
Romine c 4 1 1 0 1 1 .256
Robinson rf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .200
Totals 35 4 6 3 6 8
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts cf 4 2 2 1 2 1 .342
Benintendi lf 6 0 3 1 0 2 .302
Pearce dh 4 0 0 0 1 2 .309
1-Bradley Jr. pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .212
Martinez rf 4 0 1 2 0 3 .324
Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 1 1 .273
Moreland 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .265
Nunez 3b 5 0 2 0 0 2 .263
Holt 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Leon c 3 1 1 0 2 2 .219
2-Renda pr 0 1 0 0 0 0
Totals 40 5 10 4 6 17
New York 000 000 400 0—4 6 2
Boston 000 010 003 1—5 10 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

1-ran for Pearce in the 9th. 2-ran for Leon in the 10th.

E_Andujar 2 (10), Bogaerts (6). LOB_New York 10, Boston 13. 2B_Benintendi (30). HR_Betts (26), off Tanaka. RBIs_Hicks (49), Stanton (67), Torres (50), Betts (58), Benintendi (66), Martinez 2 (93). CS_Bogaerts (2). SF_Torres. S_Robinson.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Stanton, Andujar 2, Voit 2, Robinson); Boston 5 (Pearce, Martinez 3, Moreland). RISP_New York 2 for 11; Boston 2 for 12.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Runners moved up_Hicks, Romine, Benintendi.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tanaka 4 2-3 6 1 1 1 9 97 3.76
Robertson 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 20 3.42
Britton, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 3.26
Betances, H, 17 1 0 0 0 0 2 20 2.35
Chapman 1 1 3 2 3 3 39 2.25
Holder, L, 1-3 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 17 3.65
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Price 6 4 2 2 3 5 108 3.93
Hembree 1-3 1 2 0 1 1 22 3.55
Brasier 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 25 1.42
Thornburg 1 0 0 0 2 0 19 4.66
Barnes, W, 4-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.25

Price pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Robertson 1-0, Hembree 2-2, Brasier 2-1. HBP_Price (Gregorius), Betances (Martinez). WP_Hembree, Holder. PB_Romine (3).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Adam Hamari.

T_4:39. A_37,830 (37,731).

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington