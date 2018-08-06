Red Sox 5, Yankees 4

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hicks cf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.248
|Stanton dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.280
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Torres 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.277
|Andujar 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Voit 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.118
|Bird 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Gardner lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Romine c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Robinson rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Totals
|35
|4
|6
|3
|6
|8
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|.342
|Benintendi lf
|6
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.302
|Pearce dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.309
|1-Bradley Jr. pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Martinez rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.324
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Moreland 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.265
|Nunez 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Holt 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Leon c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.219
|2-Renda pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|40
|5
|10
|4
|6
|17
|New York
|000
|000
|400
|0—4
|6
|2
|Boston
|000
|010
|003
|1—5
|10
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
1-ran for Pearce in the 9th. 2-ran for Leon in the 10th.
E_Andujar 2 (10), Bogaerts (6). LOB_New York 10, Boston 13. 2B_Benintendi (30). HR_Betts (26), off Tanaka. RBIs_Hicks (49), Stanton (67), Torres (50), Betts (58), Benintendi (66), Martinez 2 (93). CS_Bogaerts (2). SF_Torres. S_Robinson.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Stanton, Andujar 2, Voit 2, Robinson); Boston 5 (Pearce, Martinez 3, Moreland). RISP_New York 2 for 11; Boston 2 for 12.
Runners moved up_Hicks, Romine, Benintendi.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tanaka
|4
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|1
|9
|97
|3.76
|Robertson
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|3.42
|Britton, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|3.26
|Betances, H, 17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.35
|Chapman
|1
|1
|3
|2
|3
|3
|39
|2.25
|Holder, L, 1-3
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|17
|3.65
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Price
|6
|4
|2
|2
|3
|5
|108
|3.93
|Hembree
|1-3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|22
|3.55
|Brasier
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|1.42
|Thornburg
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|19
|4.66
|Barnes, W, 4-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.25
Price pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Robertson 1-0, Hembree 2-2, Brasier 2-1. HBP_Price (Gregorius), Betances (Martinez). WP_Hembree, Holder. PB_Romine (3).
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Adam Hamari.
T_4:39. A_37,830 (37,731).
