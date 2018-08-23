Red Sox 7, Indians 0

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Diaz dh-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Gonzalez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Encarnacion 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Cabrera lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Guyer rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|R.Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.156
|Allen cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Totals
|29
|0
|5
|0
|0
|7
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.340
|Benintendi lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.297
|Moreland 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|1-Swihart pr-1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.223
|Martinez dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.333
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.281
|Holt 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.265
|Nunez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.257
|Leon c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Totals
|35
|7
|12
|7
|6
|7
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
|Boston
|000
|061
|00x—7
|12
|0
1-ran for Moreland in the 1st.
LOB_Cleveland 3, Boston 10. 2B_Bogaerts (38), Nunez (20), Leon (11), Swihart (7). RBIs_Martinez (109), Bogaerts 2 (82), Nunez 2 (38), Swihart 2 (9). SB_Allen (12). CS_Betts (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Lindor, Gonzalez); Boston 6 (Bogaerts, Nunez 3, Bradley Jr. 2). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 4; Boston 6 for 14.
Runners moved up_Diaz. LIDP_Cabrera. GIDP_Diaz, Kipnis.
DP_Boston 3 (Bogaerts), (Swihart, Bogaerts), (Bogaerts, Holt, Swihart).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plutko, L, 4-4
|4
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|5
|4
|101
|5.09
|Cimber
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|3.67
|O.Perez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1.29
|Tomlin
|3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|45
|6.75
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Price, W, 14-6
|8
|3
|0
|0
|0
|7
|101
|3.50
|Thornburg
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|4.15
Cimber pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 3-3, O.Perez 2-0. HBP_Price (Guyer).
Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_2:47. A_37,396 (37,731).
