Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Sox 7, Indians 0

August 23, 2018 7:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Cleveland Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 Betts rf 5 1 2 0
Y.Diaz dh-1b 4 0 1 0 Bnntndi lf 3 1 0 0
J.Rmirz 3b 3 0 0 0 Mreland 1b 1 0 1 0
E.Gnzal 3b 1 0 0 0 Swihart pr-1b 4 1 2 2
Encrnco 1b 3 0 1 0 J.Mrtin dh 3 1 1 1
M.Cbrra lf 3 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 5 1 1 2
Guyer rf 2 0 0 0 Holt 2b 2 0 1 0
Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 E.Nunez 3b 4 0 1 2
R.Perez c 3 0 0 0 Leon c 4 1 1 0
G.Allen cf 3 0 2 0 Brdly J cf 4 1 2 0
Totals 29 0 5 0 Totals 35 7 12 7
Cleveland 000 000 000—0
Boston 000 061 00x—7

DP_Boston 3. LOB_Cleveland 3, Boston 10. 2B_Swihart (7), Bogaerts (38), E.Nunez (20), Leon (11). SB_G.Allen (12). CS_Betts (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Plutko L,4-4 4 1-3 5 5 5 5 4
Cimber 0 2 1 1 1 0
Perez 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Tomlin 3 5 1 1 0 2
Boston
Price W,14-6 8 3 0 0 0 7
Thornburg 1 2 0 0 0 0

Cimber pitched to 3 batters in the 5th

HBP_by Price (Guyer).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, Department of Defense Information Networks, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence sharing in this free webinar.

T_2:47. A_37,396 (37,731).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 OPM Industry Outreach Day
9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|5 DIA Industry Engagement
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military honor guard carries McCain into Rotunda

Today in History

1943: Navy names first ship for African American