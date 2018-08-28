Red Sox 8, Marlins 7

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Ortega rf-lf 5 0 2 2 0 1 .271 Anderson 3b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .278 Realmuto 1b-c 5 1 2 2 0 0 .284 Castro 2b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .284 2-Rivera pr-2b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .186 Dietrich dh 4 0 0 0 1 3 .267 Dean lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .220 1-Sierra pr-cf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .170 Rojas ss-1b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .256 Galloway cf-rf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .278 Holaday c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .201 a-Riddle ph-ss 0 0 0 0 1 0 .225 Totals 39 7 13 7 5 6

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 2 1 1 0 3 0 .336 Benintendi lf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .293 Moreland 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .253 b-Pearce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .289 Martinez dh 4 2 2 0 1 0 .338 Bogaerts ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .285 Nunez 3b 5 2 2 1 0 0 .262 Kinsler 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .242 Swihart c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .216 Bradley Jr. cf 3 1 2 2 1 1 .227 Totals 35 8 12 6 6 3

Miami 001 000 051—7 13 1 Boston 012 001 031—8 12 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-pinch hit for Holaday in the 8th. b-flied out for Moreland in the 9th.

1-ran for Dean in the 8th. 2-ran for Castro in the 9th.

E_Riddle (5). LOB_Miami 10, Boston 8. 2B_Anderson (28), Benintendi (36), Bogaerts (39). 3B_Castro (2). HR_Galloway (2), off Johnson; Realmuto (17), off Barnes; Castro (11), off Barnes; Nunez (8), off Urena. RBIs_Ortega 2 (5), Realmuto 2 (64), Castro (47), Galloway (5), Sierra (3), Benintendi (75), Bogaerts (85), Nunez (39), Kinsler (37), Bradley Jr. 2 (50). SB_Bradley Jr. (13). CS_Ortega (2). SF_Bogaerts.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 7 (Anderson, Realmuto 2, Castro, Galloway 3); Boston 3 (Benintendi, Moreland, Nunez). RISP_Miami 2 for 11; Boston 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Nunez, Benintendi. GIDP_Benintendi, Swihart.

DP_Miami 2 (Castro, Rojas, Realmuto), (Anderson, Realmuto).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urena 6 6 4 4 3 2 90 4.56 Barraclough 1 0 0 0 2 0 16 3.60 Guerrero 2-3 4 3 3 1 1 37 4.76 Conley 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.02 Steckenrider, L, 4-3 2-3 2 1 0 0 0 11 3.34 Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Johnson 4 1-3 5 1 1 1 3 73 4.02 Workman 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 21 2.61 Kelly, H, 19 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.86 Barnes 1-3 4 4 4 0 1 19 3.51 Hembree 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 17 4.10 Kimbrel, W, 4-1 1 1 1 1 2 1 28 2.55

Inherited runners-scored_Conley 2-0, Workman 1-0, Hembree 1-1. WP_Guerrero, Kimbrel.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Scott Barry; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:29. A_36,708 (37,731).

