Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Sox move struggling LHP Pomeranz to bullpen

August 9, 2018 8:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TORONTO (AP) — The Boston Red Sox moved struggling left-hander Drew Pomeranz to the bullpen and will keep left-hander Brian Johnson as a starter after ace lefty Chris Sale returns from the disabled list.

Pomeranz, 1-5 with a 6.31 ERA, is winless in eight starts since a May 2 victory over Kansas City. Pomeranz matched a season-worst with five walks in Tuesday’s start at Toronto, leaving after 4 2-3 innings. He has completed more than five innings twice in 11 starts.

Johnson won his second straight start in Wednesday’s victory over Toronto. He’s 3-3 with a 4.00 ERA in 29 games, eight starts.

Sale (mild left shoulder inflammation) threw a bullpen session Thursday and is expected to return Sunday against Baltimore.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Boston has the best record in baseball at 81-34. The Red Sox have won six straight, 10 of 11, and 25 of 30.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington