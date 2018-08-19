Reds 11, Giants 4

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Panik 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|McCutchen rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|b-Slater ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|c-d’Arnaud ph-p
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Hundley c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Duggar cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Hernandez lf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Suarez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Blach p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.034
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Pence ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.228
|Black p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hanson ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|3
|0
|11
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hamilton cf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.236
|Peraza ss
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.292
|Gennett 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.314
|1-Aquino pr-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Suarez 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.297
|Ervin rf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.296
|Barnhart 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Tucker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Herrera lf-2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Casali c
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.333
|Castillo p
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Dixon 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Totals
|38
|11
|17
|11
|3
|6
|San Francisco
|010
|000
|210—
|4
|8
|1
|Cincinnati
|007
|002
|20x—11
|17
|2
a-doubled for Strickland in the 7th. b-struck out for McCutchen in the 8th. c-doubled for Crawford in the 8th. d-flied out for Garrett in the 8th.
1-ran for Gennett in the 6th.
E_Belt (8), Peraza (15), Barnhart (3). LOB_San Francisco 5, Cincinnati 8. 2B_McCutchen (26), Duggar 2 (11), Pence (7), d’Arnaud (4), Suarez (20), Ervin (7), Casali (6), Dixon (4). 3B_Hamilton 2 (7), Gennett (1). HR_Suarez (27), off Suarez; Peraza (8), off Blach. RBIs_Hernandez (35), Pence (17), d’Arnaud (9), Hamilton 3 (27), Peraza 2 (42), Gennett 2 (72), Suarez 2 (91), Casali 2 (11). SF_Hernandez, Hamilton. S_Castillo.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Belt, Crawford, Hundley, Suarez); Cincinnati 4 (Barnhart 2, Castillo, Aquino). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 8; Cincinnati 5 for 13.
GIDP_Peraza, Casali.
DP_San Francisco 2 (Longoria, Panik, Belt), (Crawford, Panik, Belt).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suarez, L, 4-9
|2
|2-3
|7
|7
|5
|2
|3
|69
|4.68
|Blach
|2
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|1
|53
|4.40
|Strickland
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.97
|Black
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|25
|5.74
|d’Arnaud
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0.00
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo, W, 7-10
|6
|2-3
|6
|3
|1
|0
|9
|98
|4.86
|Garrett
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|23
|4.20
|Peralta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5.55
Inherited runners-scored_Blach 2-0, Strickland 2-0, Garrett 1-0. WP_Garrett. PB_Casali (1).
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_2:50. A_22,756 (42,319).
