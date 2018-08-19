Listen Live Sports

Reds 11, Giants 4

August 19, 2018 4:18 pm
 
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .272
Panik 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .249
McCutchen rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .257
b-Slater ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .267
c-d’Arnaud ph-p 1 0 1 1 0 0 .266
Longoria 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .246
Hundley c 4 1 0 0 0 2 .247
Duggar cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .265
Hernandez lf 3 1 0 1 0 0 .248
Suarez p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .083
Blach p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .034
Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Pence ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .228
Black p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hanson ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .282
Totals 35 4 8 3 0 11
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hamilton cf 3 1 2 3 1 0 .236
Peraza ss 5 2 3 2 0 1 .292
Gennett 2b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .314
1-Aquino pr-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Suarez 3b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .297
Ervin rf-lf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .296
Barnhart 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .248
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Tucker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247
Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Herrera lf-2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .189
Casali c 4 2 3 2 0 0 .333
Castillo p 2 1 0 0 0 0 .111
Dixon 1b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .189
Totals 38 11 17 11 3 6
San Francisco 010 000 210— 4 8 1
Cincinnati 007 002 20x—11 17 2

a-doubled for Strickland in the 7th. b-struck out for McCutchen in the 8th. c-doubled for Crawford in the 8th. d-flied out for Garrett in the 8th.

1-ran for Gennett in the 6th.

E_Belt (8), Peraza (15), Barnhart (3). LOB_San Francisco 5, Cincinnati 8. 2B_McCutchen (26), Duggar 2 (11), Pence (7), d’Arnaud (4), Suarez (20), Ervin (7), Casali (6), Dixon (4). 3B_Hamilton 2 (7), Gennett (1). HR_Suarez (27), off Suarez; Peraza (8), off Blach. RBIs_Hernandez (35), Pence (17), d’Arnaud (9), Hamilton 3 (27), Peraza 2 (42), Gennett 2 (72), Suarez 2 (91), Casali 2 (11). SF_Hernandez, Hamilton. S_Castillo.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Belt, Crawford, Hundley, Suarez); Cincinnati 4 (Barnhart 2, Castillo, Aquino). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 8; Cincinnati 5 for 13.

GIDP_Peraza, Casali.

DP_San Francisco 2 (Longoria, Panik, Belt), (Crawford, Panik, Belt).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Suarez, L, 4-9 2 2-3 7 7 5 2 3 69 4.68
Blach 2 2-3 6 2 2 1 1 53 4.40
Strickland 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.97
Black 1 3 2 2 0 2 25 5.74
d’Arnaud 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 0.00
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castillo, W, 7-10 6 2-3 6 3 1 0 9 98 4.86
Garrett 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 23 4.20
Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 5.55

Inherited runners-scored_Blach 2-0, Strickland 2-0, Garrett 1-0. WP_Garrett. PB_Casali (1).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:50. A_22,756 (42,319).

