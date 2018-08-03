Listen Live Sports

Reds, Nationals postponed; doubleheader set for Saturday

August 3, 2018 7:15 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals on Friday night has been postponed because of weather.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader Saturday. The first game will be played at 1:05 p.m., with the regularly scheduled game to follow at 7:05 p.m.

It was Washington’s fourth postponement and the 46th in the major leagues this season. That’s seven more than last year’s season total.

The Nationals defeated the Reds 10-4 in the series opener on Thursday night.

