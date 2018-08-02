Redskins: Doctson OK after landing hard on left shoulder

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden says wide receiver Josh Doctson is OK after landing hard on his left shoulder.

Gruden said Thursday “everything checked out fine” after an evaluation. The third-year receiver is expected to be held out of at least one practice, but Gruden insisted it’s not a problem.

Doctson got tangled up with cornerback Josh Norman during red-zone drills at training camp Thursday and left with trainers. He posted on Twitter that he was OK.

Achilles’ tendon soreness robbed the 2016 first-round pick of most of his rookie season. But he played every game last year and had 35 catches for 502 yards and six touchdowns. Even with the addition of Paul Richardson, the Redskins expect significant contributions from Doctson with new quarterback Alex Smith.

