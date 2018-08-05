Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Report: Angels manager Scioscia expected to step down

August 5, 2018 12:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CLEVELAND (AP) — Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia is expected to step down at the end of this season, according to a report by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Scioscia has managed the Angels since 2000 and is the longest-tenured manager in the majors. Only four managers in baseball history have managed one team for more consecutive seasons than these 19 by Scioscia.

The 59-year-old Scioscia led the Angels to a World Series title in 2002.

The Athletic’s report was pinned on unidentified major league sources and surfaced late Saturday night following the Angels’ 3-0 loss at Cleveland. Scioscia is under contract through the end of 2018. The Angels are 55-57 this year.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

A voicemail left by The Associated Press with a media relations member traveling with the Angels was not immediately returned.

Scioscia has 1,625 career wins. The former big league catcher led the Angels to six division titles and seven playoff appearances.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington