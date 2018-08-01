Listen Live Sports

Report faults University of Idaho over sex assault complaint

August 1, 2018 12:49 pm
 
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — An independent investigation has found that insufficient education and understanding of policies contributed to the University of Idaho’s botched handling of a woman’s sexual assault complaint against a football player.

The report made public on Tuesday also says lack of training contributed to the insensitivity of Athletic Director Rob Spear and his inadequate response to the 2013 complaint.

Spear has been on paid administrative leave since April, and his future with the school is unclear.

School President Chuck Staben is in his final year after the State Board of Education opted not to renew his contract.

A report summary says Spear made changes following the 2013 complaint to increase training among his staff and athletes, and that the school has made “vast improvements” in dealing with sexual misconduct allegations.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

