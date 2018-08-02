Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Roaring jets trigger queasy memories for Chris Petersen

August 2, 2018 5:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SEATTLE (AP) — Chris Petersen got a brief respite from the talk of the high expectations facing Washington on the eve of fall camp.

Rather than talking around questions about the Huskies being a likely top 10 team when the AP Top 25 is released later this month or about the opener against powerhouse Auburn, Petersen was able to deflect momentarily as jets roaring overhead allowed him to share a memory.

Eventually there was some talk about the Huskies and what lies ahead before the Sept. 1 season-opener in Atlanta against Auburn.

But sandwiched in between football questions was a highly entertaining story from the Huskies’ leader as the Blue Angels practiced over Lake Washington ahead of their weekend performances in Seattle.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington