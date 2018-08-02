Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Robert Brazile Career Stats

August 2, 2018 4:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Regular Season
Year Tm Int Yds TD Sack
1975 Houston 0 0 0 0.0
1976 Houston 1 8 0 0.0
1977 Houston 3 40 0 0.0
1978 Houston 1 30 0 0.0
1979 Houston 2 45 0 0.0
1980 Houston 2 38 0 0.0
1981 Houston 2 7 0 0.0
1982 Houston 1 31 0 6.5
1983 Houston 0 0 0 2.5
1984 Houston 1 2 0 2.0
TOTAL 13 201 0 11.0
Postseason
Year Tm Int Yds TD Sack
1978 Houston 0 0 0 1.0
1979 Houston 0 0 0 0.0
1980 Houston 0 0 0 0.0
Totals 0 0 0 1.0

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington