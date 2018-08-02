Robert Brazile Career Stats

|Regular Season
|Year Tm
|Int
|Yds
|TD
|Sack
|1975 Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|1976 Houston
|1
|8
|0
|0.0
|1977 Houston
|3
|40
|0
|0.0
|1978 Houston
|1
|30
|0
|0.0
|1979 Houston
|2
|45
|0
|0.0
|1980 Houston
|2
|38
|0
|0.0
|1981 Houston
|2
|7
|0
|0.0
|1982 Houston
|1
|31
|0
|6.5
|1983 Houston
|0
|0
|0
|2.5
|1984 Houston
|1
|2
|0
|2.0
|TOTAL
|13
|201
|0
|11.0
|Postseason
|Year Tm
|Int
|Yds
|TD
|Sack
|1978 Houston
|0
|0
|0
|1.0
|1979 Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|1980 Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|Totals
|0
|0
|0
|1.0
