Rockies 11, Braves 5

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|6
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.276
|LeMahieu 2b
|6
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.276
|Arenado 3b
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Story ss
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.293
|Gonzalez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.287
|Desmond 1b
|5
|1
|3
|5
|0
|1
|.234
|Dahl lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Iannetta c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.220
|Freeland p
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.080
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Hampson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-McMahon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Rusin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Totals
|43
|11
|16
|10
|5
|10
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.288
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.320
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.319
|Camargo 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.264
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.231
|Duvall lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.199
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Newcomb p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.054
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|a-Flaherty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Allard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Culberson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|7
|12
|Colorado
|003
|004
|031—11
|16
|0
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|103—
|5
|9
|0
a-grounded out for Sobotka in the 7th. b-popped out for Shaw in the 8th. c-grounded out for McGee in the 9th.
LOB_Colorado 10, Atlanta 10. 2B_Blackmon (18), LeMahieu (25), Swanson (22). 3B_Blackmon (5), Desmond (7). RBIs_Blackmon 2 (53), LeMahieu 2 (38), Desmond 5 (65), Iannetta (28), Freeman (76), Markakis 2 (78), Camargo (57), Swanson (48). SB_Story (17), Desmond (14). SF_Markakis.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 5 (Dahl 2, Iannetta, Freeland 2); Atlanta 4 (Albies, Camargo, Flowers, Duvall). RISP_Colorado 8 for 19; Atlanta 3 for 13.
Runners moved up_Desmond, Flaherty. GIDP_Freeman.
DP_Colorado 1 (Story, Arenado, Desmond).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, W, 11-7
|6
|3
|1
|1
|4
|9
|98
|2.96
|Shaw
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|6.36
|McGee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|21
|6.37
|Rusin
|1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|28
|7.02
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Newcomb, L, 10-6
|5
|1-3
|9
|7
|7
|3
|5
|107
|3.73
|Sobotka
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|26
|0.00
|Allard
|1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|37
|12.38
|Culberson
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Sobotka 1-1. WP_Sobotka, McGee.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Joe West; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:37. A_28,964 (41,149).
