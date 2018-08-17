Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rockies 11, Braves 5

August 17, 2018 11:35 pm
 
< a min read
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon cf 6 3 3 2 0 2 .276
LeMahieu 2b 6 2 3 2 0 1 .276
Arenado 3b 6 1 1 0 0 1 .308
Story ss 4 2 3 0 1 1 .293
Gonzalez rf 3 0 1 0 2 0 .287
Desmond 1b 5 1 3 5 0 1 .234
Dahl lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .260
Iannetta c 3 1 1 1 2 1 .220
Freeland p 3 1 1 0 0 1 .080
Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Hampson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273
McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-McMahon ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Rusin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Totals 43 11 16 10 5 10
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna cf 3 2 1 0 2 1 .288
Albies 2b 5 0 3 0 0 1 .280
Freeman 1b 4 1 0 1 1 1 .320
Markakis rf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .319
Camargo 3b 3 0 1 1 2 1 .264
Flowers c 3 0 0 0 2 3 .231
Duvall lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .199
Swanson ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .241
Newcomb p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .054
Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
a-Flaherty ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Allard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Culberson p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .293
Totals 34 5 9 5 7 12
Colorado 003 004 031—11 16 0
Atlanta 100 000 103— 5 9 0

a-grounded out for Sobotka in the 7th. b-popped out for Shaw in the 8th. c-grounded out for McGee in the 9th.

LOB_Colorado 10, Atlanta 10. 2B_Blackmon (18), LeMahieu (25), Swanson (22). 3B_Blackmon (5), Desmond (7). RBIs_Blackmon 2 (53), LeMahieu 2 (38), Desmond 5 (65), Iannetta (28), Freeman (76), Markakis 2 (78), Camargo (57), Swanson (48). SB_Story (17), Desmond (14). SF_Markakis.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 5 (Dahl 2, Iannetta, Freeland 2); Atlanta 4 (Albies, Camargo, Flowers, Duvall). RISP_Colorado 8 for 19; Atlanta 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Desmond, Flaherty. GIDP_Freeman.

DP_Colorado 1 (Story, Arenado, Desmond).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Freeland, W, 11-7 6 3 1 1 4 9 98 2.96
Shaw 1 2 1 1 0 1 23 6.36
McGee 1 0 0 0 2 1 21 6.37
Rusin 1 4 3 3 1 1 28 7.02
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Newcomb, L, 10-6 5 1-3 9 7 7 3 5 107 3.73
Sobotka 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 4 26 0.00
Allard 1 4 3 3 1 1 37 12.38
Culberson 1 2 1 1 0 0 10 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Sobotka 1-1. WP_Sobotka, McGee.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Joe West; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:37. A_28,964 (41,149).

